You know that one employee in your office who sits at the computer all day and only types and filters through tabs when the boss walks by just to make it appear as though they’re conducting actual work? Well, that’s clearly Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) in a political nutshell. And if sticking one’s foot in their own mouth was an Olympic sport, it’s absolutely certain that good ol’ MTG would have won the Gold by now.

Recommended Videos

But when she’s not narrowly avoiding ever-present claims about her involvement with the Jan 6. insurrection, or completely embodying theories about her status as “Pipe Bomb Barbie” during the aforementioned insurrection, Greene is making it her global mission to try and deport actual citizens of the United States. Yes, you read that correctly. More specifically, Greene is looking to introduce a Censure Resolution against Ilhan Omar (D-MN) a United States Representative for Minnesota’s 5th congressional district.

Uttered aloud in a video shared to X earlier today, Greene insisted that Omar, who was born in Somalia and became a U.S. citizen in 2000, “is acting as a foreign agent within our very government.” Greene’s comments were echoed on the basis that Omar is working against the United States, which, according to Greene, Omar allegedly copped to during a recent speech.

Omar’s alleged comments were made during a gathering in a Minnesota hotel earlier today, with Omar calling for a “unified Somalia” and vowing to “protect the interests of Somalia” — remarks that quite clearly enraged Greene, who stood firm on the opinion that Omar is working as a “foreign agent” against the United States.

Today, I’m introducing a Censure Resolution on Ilhan Omar for admitting she’s working as a foreign agent for a foreign country.



I urge my colleagues to vote to Censure, but I wish I had the votes to expel and deport her. pic.twitter.com/yNuh2kf7Ii — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 1, 2024

The viral nature and alleged anti-U.S. intent of Omar’s comments have since been fact checked and continue to be discussed, with Representative Ilhan insisting that the interpretation by Republicans was “slanted,” and that the translation of her actual speech was “completely off.” Nevertheless, MTG, U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have all publicly criticized Omar for seemingly misinterpreted comments, although that’s certainly not grounds for deportation — regardless of whether Omar’s statements are accurate or are twisted by MAGA paranoia.

Following Greene’s desire to have a Censure Resolution taken against Omar, the general reaction has been less-than-favorable, with MTG being referred to as “a sickening vile creature” and comments that she’s “not very intelligent,” while others have stated that she “takes up space” in Congress, and has no actual power. Perhaps MTG should spend a little less time concerned about U.S. Representatives supporting immigrant communities, and a little more time worried about the power of Taylor Swift.