Profoundly stupid gremlin Rudy Giuliani is now being accused of re-telling the $150M lies that upended his entire life

I’m beginning to wonder if being severely cognitively impaired is a prerequisite to joining forces with Donald Trump, because you simply can’t justify Rudy Giuliani‘s behavior over the past four years by any measure of common sense.

It’s one thing to find yourself in a sinking ship and another to keep poking holes into the hull. There are people in the MAGA camp who have been shouting “election fraud” since the moment the results were announced in Nov. 2020, but they’ve managed to keep their unsolicited interlude to a vocal nuisance and nothing more. Giuliani, however? Not so much. He was in the thick of it when Trump was attempting to overturn the election results and incite an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. As a result of his association with the convicted cheeto-in-chief, Giuliani found himself a central figure in the Trump-Ukraine scandal and then in the middle of numerous lawsuits making false allegations about rigged voting machines and all sorts of conspiracies accusing the Democrats of cheating in the 2020 presidential run.

The final nail in the coffin of this abhorrent accomplice to the most controversial president in United States history came in Sept. 2024, when he was disbarred in Washington D.C. for spreading lies about the 2020 election. Giuliani later lost a $150 million defamation lawsuit involving two Georgian election workers, whom he had accused of rigging the ballots against Trump. Guiliani tried to declare bankruptcy, but even that didn’t pan out for the Con Don’s estranged former lawyer, so now he’s going to have to hand over all his assets to the court.

At this point, you’d think Guiliani would seek professional help, maybe reevaluate some life decisions that led him to this point. But no, when it comes to Trump’s aides and advisors, you either die a villain or you live long enough to become an absolute laughingstock in the eyes of the entire world. Guiliani is doubling down on being a pathological fiend, repeating his false claims about the two Georgia women on recent livestreams. “I’m sorry they’re going to sue me again for saying it, but what am I going to do but tell the truth,” he said.

Attorney Michael Gottlieb has released a statement addressing these repeated assertions (per The Independent) by writing: “Given all that has transpired since then, one might have thought that Mr. Giuliani would have stopped, and moved on to other pursuits during his ample time online.” The short of it is that Giuliani could be held in contempt for repeating these false claims after already losing everything, and that’s a whole different hornet’s nest.

Again, I think people are missing the obvious here. Giuliani’s behavioral pattern does not in any way indicate that he’s of sound mind, and even his daughter can agree that her dad began to lose everything the moment he partnered up with Trump. The predatory president-elect might be untouchable despite being convicted of more than a dozen crimes, but the same could hardly be said about his associates and aides. On the bright side, that will at least make the Giulianis of this world think twice before joining the bandwagon of hate and bigotry that defines much of Donald Trump’s political playbook.

