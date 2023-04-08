Tennessee House expels 2 members for demanding gun control laws but ‘protected’ Rep. David Byrd after sexual abuse allegations

The Tennessee House of Representatives has finally ousted two Democratic members, Rep. Justin Jones and Rep. Justin Pearson for leading the gun control demonstrations, and only made way for more ire to be directed at Republicans for their controversial stance on the Covenant School Shooting that claimed the lives of three children. As more raise their voice to support the expelled members, many can’t help but question Republicans’ hypocrisy by remembering how differently they treated controversial former Rep. David Byrd after he was accused of sexually abusing underage girls.

Byrd represented the 71st district of the Tennessee House of Representatives from 2015 to 2023, leaving behind his career as the basketball coach at Wayne County High School. In 2018, three women came forward to accuse Byrd of inappropriate sexual conduct (via Tennessean) when he was the high school basketball coach of the women’s team. At the time, he was asked to resign by House Speaker Beth Harwell following the allegations but was instead made chair of the House Education Administration Subcommittee.

Initially, Byrd didn’t refute any of the allegations, but when one of the women who made the accusations against him, recorded her conversation with him apologizing about something without specifying what he is sorry for, he issued a statement questioning the “motives” of his accusers. Soon after he was re-elected in 2018. In 2019, amidst demands for his expulsion, he promised that given Governor Bill Lee’s request, he will not seek re-election in 2020 but he went back on his word, filed for re-election, and won in 2020 again.

The fact that Jones and Pearson have been removed from the Tennessee House for fighting for a just cause hasn’t been sitting well with the masses. Many have labeled it a blatant injustice and couldn’t help but recall how Byrd was accepted with open arms by the House while comparing it to Jones and Pearson’s expulsion for actually caring about the lives of children.

So TN Legislators kept this guy, accused of molesting 3 HS girls when he was a coach, caught on tape apologizing to one of the girls, but fired the Black guys for talking into bullhorn about gun violence? If Republicans want to protect our children stop protecting their abusers. pic.twitter.com/jdiuLSoQKy — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) April 8, 2023

The TN GOP expelled two Democrats for speaking out of turn while protesting against gun violence. Know who they didn’t expel? Tennessee Republican Rep. David Byrd who admitted to molesting three children.

Talk about grooming children. — redwhiskeypete (@redwhiskeypete) April 8, 2023

Still waiting for the Tennessee Republican party to expel David Byrd (R-Waynesboro) for sexually assaulting teenagers in the 1970s. pic.twitter.com/j59gncP1io — eric jacobson (@ejacobson) April 8, 2023

It definitely didn’t lend Republicans any credibility when Rep. Gloria Johnson, who was also a part of their demonstrations but was not ousted, shared with CNN the reason she was not expelled: “I am a 60-year-old White woman, and they are two young Black men.”

Cool story. Now talk about David Byrd, who was a known child molester protected by the Tennessee House for years, and his "respect for colleagues or the institution." Never sanctioned. Never expelled. Because he is a white male and a Republican. — Matt 🍺⚾ (@SoxShark39) April 8, 2023

Why is David Byrd still in office? White privilege doesn’t exist right. — Knuckaballer_OG (@KnuckaballerOg) April 8, 2023

Meet Tennessee Republican rep David Byrd.



David used his position as a HS teacher to molest at least 3 of his female students. Not a problem for TN Republicans since he didn’t do it in drag.



It’s not like he’s a black man using a bullhorn, right?#DemCast #DemVoice1 #wtpBLUE pic.twitter.com/0RJhpplrei — Scorched Earth Dem (@progavalanche) April 8, 2023

The outrage stemming from Rep. Justin Jones and Rep. Justin Pearson’s expulsion has kicked up a storm and is currently ongoing, with many demanding their re-appointment. It remains to be seen whether the overwhelming support in their favor will make a dent in the decision taken by the Tennessee House of Representatives.