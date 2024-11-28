‘She just got a whole lot uglier’: MAGAs go ballistic after Sharon Stone calls out their ‘stupid’ behavior and ‘extraordinary naivety’

Sharon Stone has incurred the wrath of the MAGA cult this week after bashing them as “uneducated” and possessing an “extraordinary naivete.” Stone made the comments during an appearance on a panel at the Torino Film Festival in Italy. During her speech, she spoke about the election results claiming that the U.S. was in its infancy compared to other countries and that they were “ignorant and arrogant.”

Americans who don’t travel, who, 80% don’t have a passport, who are uneducated, are in their extraordinary naivete.

The actress has always made her political stance clear, calling out Donald Trump in the run-up to the election and throwing her full support behind the Democratic party candidate, Kamala Harris. It looks like she’s not going to stop speaking out anytime soon – no matter what Trump’s supporters might say and think.

As you’d expect, this has led to a significant backlash online with many taking offense at her words, which may be hitting a little too close to home.

The MAGAs go ballistic

For the last couple of days, the actress has been dragged by right leaning figures online such as the infamous Catturd as well as regular Americans who voted for Trump.

Clearly she’s disturbed the hornets’ nest and now they’ve come out in full force. The comments being made about Stone certainly don’t hold back and truth be told, it gets pretty nasty.

Trump won because people hate Sharon Stone and like minded idiots — Joe Barr (@giobarr4) November 28, 2024

The truth hurts and many sought to deflect by lashing out.

How much did they payed you for saying this Sharon Stone? You have been without job for many years, haven't you? — Serafim Daskoulidis (@serdask) November 28, 2024

Some, who obviously felt personally attacked, tried to prove Stone wrong by stating their high level of education and bragging about how smart they are compared to her. This, of course, just proves the actress’s other comment about the U.S. being arrogant to be true.

I am a Trump supporteer. As a person with an MBA and several professional designations, and one who has traveled to over 20 countries, I resent Sharon Stone's remarks — Joseph A Lavezzo (@JoeLavezzo) November 28, 2024

Is Sharon Stone’s statement wrong?

This election has shown that a lot of voters clearly didn’t pay attention to the goings on in their own country. Many voters were unaware of Trump’s tariff plan or exactly what it would mean for U.S. citizens, but it’s too late now. On top of that, there are numerous stories of voters electing Donald Trump under the belief that he would bring an end to “Obamacare” but keep the Affordable Care Act, not realizing that they are one and the same. That’s right, despite being on the ACA, many voted in favor of terminating the scheme because they had not researched the topic fully.

Sure, not all Republican voters are uneducated, nobody’s saying every single person who voted for Trump lacks intelligence. But the point is, there’s a general lack of awareness when it comes to U.S. politics for many citizens and exploiting that ignorance and stoking those unfounded fears is a huge part of the reason Trump was able to win.

