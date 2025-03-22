Steve Bannon’s Trump 2028 prediction, explained

Former White House strategist and podcast host Steve Bannon turned a few heads this week when he shared his predictions for Donald Trump and the 2028 elections and yes – what he said is just as bad as what you’re probably thinking.

Speaking to Chris Cuomo at NewsNation, Bannon, who last month proudly did one of those salutes in front of a massive crowd, expressed his deep admiration for the president. “A man like this comes along once every century, if we’re lucky. We’ve got him now,” lucky isn’t the word I’d use. He then told the NewsNation anchor that Trump was “on fire” and that he wanted “to see him again in 2028.”

Steve Bannon believes Donald Trump will get a third term

That’s right, Bannon is confident that the current president will get a third term, telling Cuomo, “I’m a firm believer that President Trump will run and win again in 2028, so I’ve already endorsed President Trump.”

This isn’t even the first time we’ve heard talks of a third term. Trump has floated the idea jokingly numerous times, although the more he says it the less and less it sounds like a joke. In February, at an event in the White House East Room, he asked a crowd of attendees, “should I run again?” His question was met with a positive reaction from the crowd with chants of “four more years.”

It might not be a serious proposition now, but avid supporters of Trump, like Steve Bannon, seem to be taking the idea very seriously. When asked by Cuomo how he plans to get the president a third term the podcast host gave a rather ominous answer.

“We’re working on it. I think we’ll have, I think we’ll have a couple of alternatives. Let’s say that. We’ll see, we’ll see, we’ll see what the definition of term limit is.”

The definition of a term limit is pretty clear, it’s in the constitution, or has Steve Bannon forgotten that?

Can Trump run for another term?

The simple answer to this question is no – not legally, as the 22nd amendment of the constitution states that a president can only have two terms in office. However, Donald Trump has many problems with the constitution and is actively trying to change it, for example, him trying to end birthright citizenship, AKA the 14th amendment.

Knowing Trump, it’s more than possible he could try to alter the constitution to allow him another term and judging by what Bannon told Cuomo, it sounds like the president’s team are trying to figure out a way to make it happen. “We’re not prepared to talk about it publicly, but in a couple of months, I think we will be,” whatever Bannon and the other Trump allies have planned, it doesn’t sound good.

