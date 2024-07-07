‘Stop being an embarrassment’: Marjorie Taylor Greene has confessed – her day, just like her career, starts with overdosing on delusions and lies

Another day, another opportunity for Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to inject her unique blend of ignorance and delusion into the public discourse.

Today, like most days, she kicked off her morning routine by grabbing her phone, and immediately sharing the latest unhinged ramblings from her dear leader, Donald Trump. In the attached post, Trump claimed every lawsuit he’s involved in, including the “civil scams,” was started by “Crooked Joe Biden” and his “fascist government” in an attempt to interfere with the election and damage him politically.

Of course, MTG couldn’t resist sharing this nugget of wisdom with her followers. Her devotion to Trump’s cause is as bewildering as it is unyielding. It’s as if she starts each day by asking, “How can I add more fuel to the dumpster fire that is my career?” And faithfully, she delivers, with the kind of fervor usually reserved for religious zealots or people who believe the Earth is flat.

Thankfully, not everyone shares the delusion-tinted goggles through which Greene views the world. Many were quick to point out that Trump’s legal woes were of his own making – the natural consequence of a lifetime of corruption, dishonesty, and disregard for the rule of law.

Actually they were all started by felonious Trump when he:

-raped women

-committed fraud

-falsified business records

-stole national security secrets

-interfered with an election

-defamed others



That is Trump and MAGA. Commit crimes then play the victim when justice arrives. — Jared Ryan Sears (@JaredRyanSears) July 7, 2024

The Department of Justice operates independently, and the notion that Biden is using the legal system to target his political opponents is nothing more than a baseless conspiracy theory propagated by Trump and his allies to deflect from their own misdeeds.

Trump committed crimes and now he’s being held accountable!



President Biden has nothing to do with it.



But please keep going with your lies!!



Sasquatch! — Sunsun Girly (@sunsungirly) July 7, 2024

It’s hard to take Marj seriously when her educational background includes failing the GED test multiple times. I mean, how are we supposed to trust the judgment of someone who struggled to pass a test designed for high school dropouts? Let’s not forget how Greene proved she’s historically illiterate when she compared mask mandates to the holocaust. One would think that someone with political ambitions would prioritize their education and develop a solid foundation of knowledge before embarking on a career in public service. However, Greene seems to have skipped this crucial step. No wonder she was stripped of her committee assignments in February 2021.

This isn’t helping. Stop being such an embarrassment. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) July 7, 2024

Unfortunately, like Trump, she has discovered that there’s a disturbingly large audience just waiting to blindly and dumbly believe such obvious lies. So, MTG has certainly proven that in today’s political landscape, all you need is a loud voice and a complete disregard for facts to get ahead.

It’s a strategy that may work in the short term, but in the long run, it’s a recipe for disaster. Because here’s the thing: Credibility matters. It matters when you’re making decisions that affect people’s lives. It matters when you’re shaping public opinion and influencing the direction of our country. And when you have someone like MTG, who has repeatedly demonstrated a complete lack of credibility, in a position of power, it’s a scary thing indeed. She’s busy undermining the very foundations of our democracy. And that’s not something we can afford to ignore, no matter how ridiculous she may seem.

