Inadvertently teaching a civics lesson that will sound oddly familiar to anyone who’s read the history textbooks he’s banned, Ron DeSantis has blamed voters who don’t like or care about him for the failure of his presidential bid.

The former Republican middle runner for president appeared on The Steve Deace Show podcast on Jan. 23, 2024, marking the Florida governor’s first public interview since he ended his campaign and endorsed Donald Trump, a man who has referred to him as a meatball.

On the subject of why his campaign failed to attract the attention it needed, DeSantis blamed an electorate ⏤ specifically at the Iowa caucus, where he received less than half of the support given to Trump ⏤ who were disinterested in his campaign. “We did do a good job with that,” he said of his approach to winning the hearts and minds of the Hawkeye State, “but I think there were so many people who weren’t even checked into the process.” In other words, had more people cared about DeSantis enough to vote for him, things might have gone differently.

DeSantis’ independent discovery of the way that representative democracy works was the latest in a series of truly mind-boggling decisions from a man that political commentator and View co-host Ana Navarro described as having “the social skills of a root vegetable” before promptly apologizing to potatoes.

For his part, DeSantis went on to state that he might consider another run at the White House in 2028, “if we have a country left.” It’s a fair concern. There are seemingly endless, potentially catastrophic problems facing the United States today. For example, did you know that Florida passed a bill allowing the use of radioactive waste in road construction last year? That’s some end-of-the-world stuff. It’s crazy what things have come to ⏤ especially, it appears, for DeSantis.