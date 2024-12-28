The Trumps have already forgotten Kimberly Guilfoyle now that Bettina Anderson has taken over her role in Donald Trump Jr’s family

Donald Trump Jr. and his new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, were the talk of Mar-a-Lago during the presidential family’s Christmas celebration. While Kimberly Guilfoyle, once a fixture at Trump family gatherings, was notably absent, Anderson made quite the impression by seamlessly stepping into the spotlight previously reserved for the former Fox News personality.

The new couple was spotted sitting at President-elect Donald Trump’s table alongside Melania and Barron Trump, and this seemingly established Anderson’s place in the inner circle as Don Jr.’s plus one. For years, it was Guilfoyle, 55, who fulfilled that role throughout their six-year romance. But now that Don Jr., 46, has broken up with the Guilfoyle and moved on with Anderson, 38, the Trump family can only expect to see the latter at their intimate gatherings.

Dressed in a striking red gown and accessorized with a gold watch, a cross pendant necklace, and black heels adorned with jeweled buckles, Anderson radiated holiday glamour at the Trumps’ Christmas dinner at Mar-a-Lago, as captured in a photo leaked on X. Bettina also showed off her getup for the intimate event to her Instagram followers, further cementing her role as the new leading lady in Don Jr.’s life.

Ivanka Trump, 43, was also at Mar-a-Lago for Christmas, as evidenced by her Instagram Stories showing herself rocking a chic black dress. She reportedly spent Christmas Eve at the members-only club with her husband, Jared Kushner, and their kids, as her dad, President-elect Trump, kept the party alive by playing DJ, sources told Page Six.

Meanwhile, Guilfoyle’s absence from the Trump family’s holiday get-together comes as no surprise following her recent split from Don Jr. The pair ended their engagement earlier in December 2024, and Don Jr. wasted no time moving on from the heartbreak by stepping out with Anderson on a date. He even paraded his new girlfriend to Mar-a-Lago just days after the confirmation of his split from Guilfoyle.

“The couple didn’t try to hide their love as they laughed and whispered to each other in the buffet line” and “mingled and greeted other guests like a sophisticated political couple,” an insider previously said of Don Jr. and Anderson’s first appearance as a couple at Mar-a-Lago, where guests were reportedly in awe of the Miami socialite’s beauty. They even compared her to “a Palm Beach goddess from the ’50s.”

Though Guilfoyle is no longer involved with Don Jr., she remains a staunch supporter of his dad. Trump even nominated her for the position of the next U.S. ambassador to Greece during his upcoming second term at the White House. The designation is expected to take her further away from the Trump orbit, but this will give her more time to heal from the abrupt split.

Interestingly, there are rumors that Anderson could also be eyeing a role in the incoming Trump administration. Considering her high-society background as the daughter of banker Harry Loy Anderson Jr. and Inger Anderson, she would be perfect for the community outreach boards or advisory committees. However, a spokesperson for Don Jr. quickly shut down the speculations via the New York Post.

“This is totally wrong — not only is she not getting one, she has never brought up wanting one,” the spokesperson said, addressing the rumors. But that strictly goes against Trump’s recent hires, where he has shamelessly given top cabinet positions to his closest allies, and relatives (like Ivanka Trump’s father-in-law). Whether Anderson does or does not get a role in the new administration, she appears to have left poor Kimberly Guilfoyle in the rearview mirror of Mar-a-Lago’s glittering world.

