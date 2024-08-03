‘There’s only one adult in this contest’: For anyone with questions, Stephen King clarifies which presidential candidate is ‘a child doing a tantrum’

Donald Trump continues to be an embarrassment to the United States. Recently, he has intentionally mispronounced Kamala Harris’ name and suggested she chose to “turn black” – just a couple of examples of his childish, dumb, and undoubtedly non-presidential behavior.

Fortunately for the sane among us, many high-profile anti-Trump individuals continue to shoot him down for it. Actor George Takei is among the best at it, as is the legendary horror novelist Stephen King.

King has once again taken X to express his thoughts on the tangerine terror, this time to advise any Republicans who aren’t Trump fans to bite the bullet and vote against him for the betterment of America. King says in the post that “Trump is dangerous; a child doing a tantrum” and to vote for Harris, the “one adult in this contest.”

As you might expect, it prompted a response from many in agreement and, inevitably, several Trump cultists who responded as childishly as you would expect them to.

How did X react to Stephen King’s post?

Republicans: If you have to hold your nose to vote for Harris, please do so. Trump is dangerous; a child doing a tantrum. There’s only one adult in this contest. It’s Harris. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 1, 2024

One user, in complete agreement with King, wrote, “The Trump experiment failed the first time. Lets move forward and not backwards. Kamala Harris 2024!” Another said, “We should always put people above any party. I’ll be voting for @KamalaHarris because she is not only an adult she is pushing for more right not looking to strip them away. We should fear those who look to strip us of our liberties.”

Of course, there were others, including one who said, “If you thought January 6th 2021 was scary. Vote for Harris and don’t let Trump near the White House ever again. #Harris2024” and another who wrote, “Trump likes to use the victim card, whenever anyone stands up to him he says they’re attacking him! Like please no they are not they are holding you accountable there’s a difference!!!”

Sadly, supporters of the former Cheeto-in-chief arrived in their hordes. Their replies were typically juvenile. One said, “? Uh no.. We’re voting Trump.. Sorry Stephen Queen. Another said, “Are you stupid? We are all watching the democrats destroy the country right before our eyes. You have made a deal with the devil and you are a pathetic loser.”

Other ridiculous replies from deranged Trumpists included one saying, “And your books were mids,” and another replying, “Stephen has been paid off.” Yes, the multimillionaire Stephen King accepted money to write things on X. Someone give these geniuses a medal.

There were also many users who wished to point out that Robert F. Kennedy was also running for president, with one saying, “Well said King! But I must do what is right to save America. I will vote for RFK Jr. or DJT. It’s unfortunate I’m not rich like you, and I’m doing a lot worst now under the current administration than I did before. I’m voting humanity this time,” and another writing, “Actually two Mr. King..Robert Kennedy is my choice..don’t let the media fool you..your smarter then that.” (It’s “you’re” and “than” incidentally, random X user).

There were also some legitimate criticisms of King’s grammar, with one user pointing out, “It’s having a tantrum. Not doing a tantrum. You of all people should no that.” Yeah, it’s also “know,” not “no,” friend.

Keep fighting the good fight, Mr. King. However, for heaven’s sake, don’t give them ammunition with grammatical errors! There are enough of those in the MAGA ranks already — including the diligently dopey Donald Trump himself.

