‘This should be celebrated all over America,’ says Marjorie Taylor Greene. Guess what she’s talking about?

If Marjorie Taylor Greene is celebrating something then you can be certain the rest of us are going to be doing the opposite.

Recommended Videos

Today, everyone’s least favorite Republican numbskull took to X to make a post celebrating a significant drop-off in illegal immigrants at the border – who would have guessed. The Georgia Rep. shared a post from Border Czar, Thomas Homan, who claimed that encounters at the southwest border were at an all time low of 229 (in the past 24 hours). Homan compared the numbers under Biden and the number was significantly higher, around 11,000.

This should be celebrated all over America!!



Incredible work!!



Thank you Tom Homan and all of the dedicated men and women making America’s border secure!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/mVUZr95hZ0 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 17, 2025

It’s safe to say the Republican promise of curbing immigration is about the only thing the Trump administration has been able to deliver on so far. It’s no wonder Greene wants to draw attention to this because it allows her to draw attention away from the slow motion car crash that is currently happening in the US while still pretending her party is actually doing a good job (still haven’t seen a reduction in the price of eggs yet). This isn’t a new thing for Marjorie either, whenever the Trump administration screws things up she turns a blind eye and so do her followers.

Its what I voted for! LFG! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 17, 2025

It seems most of Trump’s followers have tunnel vision, it’s the real-life equivalent of that old meme with the cartoon dog surrounded by fire, “this is fine.”

Soon the border will look like it's supposed to look. Empty. — Killuminati_A.I. (@EnkiEa1776) February 17, 2025

But it’s not fine, nothing is fine. Greene and the rest of the MAGA cultists are somehow unable to see just how completely incompetent Donald Trump is as a leader. He’s filled his cabinet with corrupt criminals who are only concerned about themselves, he’s burned every single bridge with allies of the US with his poorly thought out tariffs, and his threats to annex places like Canada and Greenland are threatening to start a war. And don’t even get me started on DOGE and the colossal oopsie Elon Musk made this week when he fired the nation’s nuclear experts.

But hey, at least we’re seeing less people at the border right? It’s probably because nobody wants to be in the US anymore. The people who live in the US don’t even want to be there. This isn’t a win, none of this is worth celebrating. Tearing families apart and ramping up the aggressive ICE raids only serve to further push America into a dark and dystopian future.

Border Czar, Thomas Homan, is one of the last people who’s word should be trusted. This is the guy who wanted to deputize every citizen in the US to help find missing children. Him and Marjorie are a few watts short of a lightbulb. What will they do if they actually achieve their goal and fully put a stop to immigration in the US? Who will they have to scapegoat then? How long until they finally look at themselves and realize that they are the problem?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy