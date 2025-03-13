Tim Walz promises he’ll do ‘anything possible’ to ensure 2028 Dem victory as he hatches plan to force Republicans to do their jobs

Tim Walz may be an optimistic person, but all the good vibes in the world can’t stop the fact that there is work to be done in the country, and more than a few Republicans aren’t doing anything to help the people they were elected to serve.

After Republicans decided they would no longer attend town halls and actually face their constituents, Walz came up with a smart idea: go on a tour of town halls in the districts Republicans are refusing to show up in. After traveling to Iowa on Friday, March 14, 2025, he’s going to Nebraska. He also wants to go to Ohio, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

Although Walz has said he isn’t completely against running for president in 2028, he recently said in an interview with CNN that his main goal is to ensure Democrats get back in the White House. He said, “I will do anything possible to make sure that we win in ‘28. I do not need to be on that ticket.” He knows he has “some power to make a difference” and even if 20 people come to the town halls, that’s good.

During a recent appearance on MSNBC, which he shared on his X account, Walz said he wants people to realize “both parties are not the same,” because while one party is all about billionaires and Elon Musk, the other party is “going to be there for their families.”

According to NBC News, Rep. Richard Hudson, the National Republican Congressional Committee chair, said town halls aren’t the way to go. As Hudson explained to journalists, “in-person town halls are no longer effective because Democrat activists are threatening democracy by disrupting the actual communication at town halls.” As CNN reported, Republicans say those activists are being “paid”, but there is no proof of that. Well, Walz definitely believes town halls are “effective” (and maybe they’re efficient, too, to use Musk’s absolute favorite word), and he wants people to feel they have a say. As he put it, “These folks need to be heard.”

Republicans talk a big game, but they’re not thrilled with the conversations that took place at their town halls. Imagine people actually wanting to talk about DOGE and the wild number of people being fired from government positions, but shrugging those concerns off as illegitimate? Considering Trump campaigned on the high cost of groceries and everything being so wonderful and fantastic with him in charge, is it a surprise these town halls aren’t all sunshine and butterflies when the economy is literally on the verge of crumbling? Instead of having adult conversations and trying to enact change, Republicans have made it clear they’re not interested in hearing every voice at the table. It’s not hard to imagine some Republicans wondering why Walz is stepping in on their turf and deciding to host some town halls after all.

Walz is exactly who a politician should be: courageous, strong, and willing to show up and have serious, important conversations. Sure, these town halls might not go perfectly (just ask AOC — she gets heckled at almost every one of her town halls). No one said “reaching across the aisle” was easy.

Republican voters will likely challenge Walz, but he seems up for it. If he can have face-to-face discussions with people who see he cares and wants to listen, who knows? Maybe some people will vote differently in the 2026 midterms and 2028 presidential election, then those town halls will have been worth it. But until then, every little bit counts, and Walz just might change someone’s mind. If the person you voted into office refuses to show up and talk to you, but another governor takes time out of his or her busy schedule to show you respect and compassion, wouldn’t you start to wonder about the party you support?

