Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz delivers the ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Minnesota Twins and the Texas Rangers
Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images
Category:
Politics

What is Tim Walz’s ethnicity?

He knows the region is all "rocks and cows" because he's had to drive through it.
Ash Martinez
Ash Martinez
|

Published: Aug 7, 2024 02:02 pm

Tim Walz successfully flew under the national radar for nearly six years after he was elected Governor of Minnesota in 2018. The former teacher and National Guardsman became America’s fun uncle after he defended Kamala Harris’ campaign from attack — kicking off the now-infamous chants of “weird” — before being thrust into the spotlight as her choice for VP and being upgraded to “America’s Dad.”  

Recommended Videos

Joining one of the most progressive tickets in history, Walz has become public fascination number one. As the nation tries to unpack what the Minnesotan is all about, people are asking all kinds of questions and speculating on who exactly this white guy is.

What ethnicity is Tim Walz?

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz introduces Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) during a campaign rally
Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Like most Midwesterners, Tim Walz is your average white dude. But unlike the opposition’s presidential pick, he isn’t decrepit and out of touch. His great-great-grandfather emigrated to America in 1867 from Kuppenheim, a small town in the district of Baden-Württemberg, Germany.

Walz is practically the physical manifestation of undeniable Midwest American Charm. From his love of corndogs to his insistence that his vegetarian daughter can eat turkey because in Minnesota, “Turkey’s special,” he embodies the friendly disposition of the region.

Born in the rural town of West Point, Nebraska to a homemaker mother and a teacher father, Walz spent his youth in the Cornhusker state. For anyone not in the know, the state’s motto until recently was simply, “Nice,” and Walz certainly seems to carry that principle with him. After joining the Nation Guard and accessing the G.I. Bill to attend college, he earned his teaching certificate alongside a degree in Social Science. He went into teaching, the same as his father, who died of brain cancer before Walz was 20.

Walz spent a year teaching in China before accepting a teaching position in his home state. By the late 90s, he and his wife, Gwen Whipple, relocated to Minnesota, where they have remained ever since. Even his reasons for getting into politics are giving incredibly wholesome dad vibes.

Walz might not add any diversity to the ticket in terms of race or religion, but luckily for Americans concerned about that sort of thing, Kamala Harris and the Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, check enough boxes for the whole ticket.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Ash Martinez
Ash Martinez
Ash has been obsessed with Star Wars and video games since she was old enough to hold a lightsaber. It’s with great delight that she now utilizes this deep lore professionally as a Freelance Writer for We Got This Covered. Leaning on her Game Design degree from Bradley University, she brings a technical edge to her articles on the latest video games. When not writing, she can be found aggressively populating virtual worlds with trees.