Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Republican vice presidential candidate, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) listens to speakers during the second day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 16, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
Social Media

‘Too soon?’: Someone put Mike Pence’s hair and a fly on JD Vance and it’s savage

#FlyGate rears its head (or wings) once more.
Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo
|

Published: Jul 18, 2024 05:20 am

Most of the news emerging since the announcement of JD Vance as Donald Trump’s running mate has been pretty dire, from the resurfacing of his particular stances on things like abortion to his old comments about someone he now suddenly admires. 

Recommended Videos

With such an influx of less-than-positive coverage around Vance, it’s nice to have a dose of more lighthearted fare, which this time comes in the form of a viral meme (because, what else?). Shared on X by earlier this week, the meme in question shows a close-up of Vance, but his hair is noticeably whiter and there’s a fly perched atop his head.

If that description doesn’t quite make sense, I’ll invite you to cast your minds back to 2020 (a pretty painful exercise, but stay with me). It was during the debate between then-Vice President Mike Pence and Kamala Harris that a fly landed gracefully on the former’s head, resting there for a whopping total of two minutes. 

Naturally, since nothing remains serious online, #FlyGate spawned a litany of memes and viral moments and basically became synonymous with Pence himself. Now, we’ve thankfully been reminded of the moment thanks to @TheReal_Jaime’s clever editing tricks, with the fly now finding a new home on the head of Pence’s replacement. 

Getting a glimpse of the former VP might’ve been a trigger for some, but X users took the meme in good humour, replying with laughing memes, suggesting Vance is “more of a tick guy”, and going so far as to edit Trump’s hair on his new underling. 

The whereabouts of the fly remains unknown, but I think a star on the Walk of Fame is in order. 

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo is an entertainment news and freelance writer from Sydney, Australia. His hobbies include thinking what to answer whenever someone asks what his hobbies are.