‘Trump said he could’ve gotten the hostages out without giving anything’: Joe Biden offers the mic-drop moment of the year after addressing prisoner swap in Russia

President Joe Biden has officially entered his unbothered era, and the look couldn’t suit him more.

The 46th President of the United States has had a challenging few years, between the pandemic, a recession, and the constant badgering of his former opponent, Donald Trump. But now that he’s stepped out of the running for another term and handed the reigns to Kamala Harris, there’s nothing stopping him from returning to the same “big f**king deal” energy that made him so popular as VP.

Now that Biden is a lame-duck president, he’s tossed electability to the wind in favor of actually getting things done. And he’s accomplishing that in record time — no doubt hoping to set his buddy Kamala up with a slightly lighter workload — something that seems to be rankling his would-be rival.

In the wake of yet another Biden accomplishment, this time the negotiation and ultimate release of 16 American prisoners, Trump is feeling the pressure. Among those release were Evan Gershkovich, Paul Whelan, and Alsu Kurmasheva, who returned to U.S. shores in the late hours of Aug. 1, after Biden successfully negotiated a historic prisoner swap. They, and 13 others, were traded out for eight Russian prisoners, and their return home was marked as a major victory for Biden.

Something that, like clockwork, got the ol’ Dump Trump up in arms. He instantly found a way to insert himself into the narrative, informing reporters that “he could’ve gotten the hostages out” of Russia “without giving anything in exchange.”

When a reporter asked Biden for a response to this claim from the floundering Republican candidate, he delivered one of the best mic-drop moments of his career. Stepping back to the microphone for a simple, flawless nine-word response: “Why didn’t he do it when he was president?”

There’s no better way to shut down Trump’s bombastic lies than to slap him with a little truth. Trump can boast and blabber all he wants, but that won’t make Biden’s assertion any less true. Sure, he can pretend that his negotiation skills are better than Biden’s, but at the end of the day he didn’t see those Americans returned to our shores. Biden did, and no amount of bluster from Trump is ever going to change that.

