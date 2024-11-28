Trump’s demented Turkey Day message thanks the ‘Lunatics who worked so hard to destroy our Country,’ so uh, happy Thanksgiving?

Donald Trump‘s annual unhinged Thanksgiving message has tragically become as much a tradition of Turkey Day as, well, arguing about the man himself at the dinner table. Our putrescent President-Elect never wastes an opportunity to squeeze in a not-so-subtle dig at his enemies while he’s wishing the American people some holiday goodwill, and sure enough, he wasn’t about to let the opportunity to gloat this Thanksgiving pass him by.

In this year’s A Very Truth Social Thanksgiving Special, Trump decided to waste no time in switching from festive cheer to directly attacking his Democratic critics who he blamed for working “so hard to destroy our Country.” He also couldn’t resist the opportunity to mock the left, with all the finesse of a first-grader bully, by noting how they “have miserably failed, and will always fail.” Trump ended his message with a truly disturbing promise. “Don’t worry…” he began. Forgive us, but when Diaper Don tells us not to worry, we tend to do the opposite.

Here’s Trump’s Truth Social message, posted in the early morning hours this Thursday, Nov. 28, in full:

“Happy Thanksgiving to all, including to the Radical Left Lunatics who have worked so hard to destroy our Country, but who have miserably failed, and will always fail, because their ideas and policies are so hopelessly bad that the great people of our Nation just gave a landslide victory to those who want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump posted on Truth Social in the early hours of Thursday morning. Don’t worry, our Country will soon be respected, productive, fair, and strong, and you will be, more than ever before, proud to be an American!”

Believe it or not, Trump was clearly in a better and more generous mood than when he wrote his Thanksgiving message last year as that was even more spiteful and hate-filled. At least, this time he’s not singling out anyone specifically to call them “Racist & Incompetent” and a “Psycho” like he did to New York Attorney General Letitia James and Justin Arthur Engoron in 2023.

We can’t wait to see what he comes up with for his extra-special Christmas message this December, although it’s going to be hard to top the fuzzy warmth, wholesomeness, and general Santa Claus vibes he gave in last year’s Xmas message. As a reminder, he spent the whole thing ripping into President Biden and Special Counsel Jack Smith before ending with a heartwarming holiday farewell: “MAY THEY ROT IN HELL. AGAIN, MERRY CHRISTMAS!”

Trump’s speech at the dinner table today might well go on for as long as one of his rambling rallies, as he’s got a lot to be personally thankful for this year. From his recent re-election to this week’s dismissal of the 2020 election interference case, the last of the aforementioned Smith’s criminal cases against him. For the rest of us, let’s just be thankful we’ve got at least two more months to enjoy before Trump comes along to gobble-gobble up the nation.

