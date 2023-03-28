Twitter rejoices as Marjorie Taylor Greene’s congressional account is suspended again following anti-trans vitriol
Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s Twitter account has been suspended for seven days, and while some are rejoicing, the Georgia representative is still using her second working Twitter account to share information and demand that her state rep account be restored promptly.
So what exactly did Greene say to get her account suspended in the first place? Moving over to Truth Social, Greene posted a series of images highlighting the information from the Tweet that got her account suspended. The notification from Twitter says that Greene’s account violated rules against violent speech and that her account “may not share abusive content, harass someone, or encourage other people to do so.”
Greene, sharing a Tweet via her personal account, called Ella Irwin a liar for a response amid a conversation saying that no “strikes” have been given to anyone and that only specific media was restricted. The media in question comes in the form of a poster shared initially by Our Rights DC that calls for a “Trans Day of Vengeance” to take place on April 1. Irwin said that a grand sweep of Twitter took place, with more than 5000 Tweets being removed, and offered the following explanation.
“We had to automatically sweep our platform and remove >5000 tweets /retweets of this poster. We do not support tweets that incite violence, irrespective of who posts them. “Vengeance” does not imply peaceful protest. Organizing or support for peaceful protests is ok.”
While the seven-day suspension seems a bit of a blip on Greene’s radar, Twitter users are rejoicing in the fact that she’s finally facing some retribution for the things she tweets. This response, a personal favorite of ours, reminds us of the viral video that we can’t stop thinking about whenever we hear the words f— around and find out.
For reference, we’ll share the video below. Plus, it seems perhaps Greene should have kept this in mind before Tweeting today.
This user says it’s about time that Greene’s account gets suspended, as much of what she tweets can be seen as hate speech.
Ryan Shead points out that it appears 3 or 4 of Greene’s tweets were removed, some of which were “lies attacking people seeking mental health treatment and the transgender community.”
While Greene’s account is only under a temporary suspension, many note that she frequently spreads racism and transphobia, among other problematic conversation topics, and many call for a total ban of Greene’s accounts from the Twitter platform.
Delegate Victor Shi says that hate must be stopped, especially when it’s being shared by those who represent all of us in Congress.
This tweet sums up what many social media users feel at the acknowledgment that Greene’s Twitter account feels like taking out the trash, but with more exciting verbiage.
Some users also say that, with Greene’s past suspensions, it’s about time that she be banned from Twitter altogether.
It is worth noting that there’s an argument for the fact that the Twitter account that initially shared the “day of vengeance” is still active while other accounts have been suspended with Tweets deleted for sharing or shutting down the idea of which the flyer shared.
Greene’s account will be shut down for the next week, but you’ll undeniably hear from her on her second Twitter account and Truth Social in the meantime.