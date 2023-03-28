Twitter rejoices as Marjorie Taylor Greene’s congressional account is suspended again following anti-trans vitriol

Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s Twitter account has been suspended for seven days, and while some are rejoicing, the Georgia representative is still using her second working Twitter account to share information and demand that her state rep account be restored promptly.

So what exactly did Greene say to get her account suspended in the first place? Moving over to Truth Social, Greene posted a series of images highlighting the information from the Tweet that got her account suspended. The notification from Twitter says that Greene’s account violated rules against violent speech and that her account “may not share abusive content, harass someone, or encourage other people to do so.”

Greene, sharing a Tweet via her personal account, called Ella Irwin a liar for a response amid a conversation saying that no “strikes” have been given to anyone and that only specific media was restricted. The media in question comes in the form of a poster shared initially by Our Rights DC that calls for a “Trans Day of Vengeance” to take place on April 1. Irwin said that a grand sweep of Twitter took place, with more than 5000 Tweets being removed, and offered the following explanation.

“We had to automatically sweep our platform and remove >5000 tweets /retweets of this poster. We do not support tweets that incite violence, irrespective of who posts them. “Vengeance” does not imply peaceful protest. Organizing or support for peaceful protests is ok.”

This is a lie.



My Congressional account was suspended for 7 days for exposing Antifa, who are organizing a call for violence called “Trans Day of Vengeance.”



The day after the mass murder of children by a trans shooter.



Restore my account immediately. @elonmusk @ellagirwin… https://t.co/p9XZLtuuDF pic.twitter.com/svViCYUyhm — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 28, 2023

While the seven-day suspension seems a bit of a blip on Greene’s radar, Twitter users are rejoicing in the fact that she’s finally facing some retribution for the things she tweets. This response, a personal favorite of ours, reminds us of the viral video that we can’t stop thinking about whenever we hear the words f— around and find out.

BREAKING: Marjorie Taylor Greene's government account was suspended by Twitter today.



You are leaving Fuckaroundville.

Welcome to Find Out City. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) March 28, 2023

For reference, we’ll share the video below. Plus, it seems perhaps Greene should have kept this in mind before Tweeting today.

This user says it’s about time that Greene’s account gets suspended, as much of what she tweets can be seen as hate speech.

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account was suspended today for hate speech! About time! pic.twitter.com/a3HthPwNDZ — Celeste 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@DCelesteSpencer) March 28, 2023

Ryan Shead points out that it appears 3 or 4 of Greene’s tweets were removed, some of which were “lies attacking people seeking mental health treatment and the transgender community.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene was handed a 7 day suspension because she continually posted disgusting lies attacking people seeking mental health treatment and the transgender community.



It looks like Elon removed 3 or 4 of her posts.



Its called consequences, marge. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/56d5sH7ecJ — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) March 28, 2023

While Greene’s account is only under a temporary suspension, many note that she frequently spreads racism and transphobia, among other problematic conversation topics, and many call for a total ban of Greene’s accounts from the Twitter platform.

BREAKING: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is suspended from Twitter for a week after once again violating the website's rules — she is known for regularly spreading racism, transphobia, and defending the terroristic actions of the Jan. 6th insurrectionists. RT IF YOU WANT HER BANNED… — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) March 28, 2023

BOOM: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Congressional account has been suspended from Twitter for 7 days for spreading hateful, anti-trans content.



Womp Womp. — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) March 28, 2023

Delegate Victor Shi says that hate must be stopped, especially when it’s being shared by those who represent all of us in Congress.

This is amazing. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Twitter account just got SUSPENDED for 7 days because she spread hateful, anti-trans, & homophobic rhetoric. Took long enough. We must stand up to hate — especially when spread by Members of Congress. This is glorious. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) March 28, 2023

This tweet sums up what many social media users feel at the acknowledgment that Greene’s Twitter account feels like taking out the trash, but with more exciting verbiage.

Suspending Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Twitter account isn’t draining the swamp. It’s more like — flushing the toilet. Agree? — Lakota Man (@LakotaMan1) March 28, 2023

Some users also say that, with Greene’s past suspensions, it’s about time that she be banned from Twitter altogether.

I am relieved that @Twitter took action against Marjorie Taylor Greene's lies, conspiracy theories and her hateful speech that incites violence and harms people. She's been suspended many times before, she will not learn or change, she should be permanenty banned from Twitter. ⬇️ https://t.co/MD9uU5EydE — Paul Zismo 🌊🌎🌊 🇺🇦 (@zismo64) March 28, 2023

It is worth noting that there’s an argument for the fact that the Twitter account that initially shared the “day of vengeance” is still active while other accounts have been suspended with Tweets deleted for sharing or shutting down the idea of which the flyer shared.

I keep hearing nonsense of conservatives getting blocked/suspended for pointing out trans violence, including sharing of that "Trans Vengeance" meetup.



People who shared it got their accounts locked yet the original poster of the event remains active.



How do you like those… — The Political Pom, Esq. 🇺🇸 (@ThePoliticalPom) March 28, 2023

Greene’s account will be shut down for the next week, but you’ll undeniably hear from her on her second Twitter account and Truth Social in the meantime.