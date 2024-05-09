Photo by Rose Hartman/Getty Images
Was Donald Trump married in 2006?

Trump’s marriage history is anything but straightforward.
Donald Trump’s hush money trial continues and Stormy Daniels has now given her testimony, claiming that she and Trump had sexual relations back in 2006, but we have to ask, what was the businessman’s relationship status at this point? Do we know if he was he married?

Donald Trump’s marriage history is pretty straightforward; three wives who gradually got younger as the businessman got older. By the time he married his current wife, Melania, there was a 24 year age gap between the pair, his second wife was originally his mistress, and his first wife divorced him on the grounds of “cruel and inhumane treatment.” On second thought, maybe Trump’s marriage history is not that straightforward at all. But the question is, was Trump married to any of these three women during his alleged encounter with Stormy Daniels in 2006?

Was Donald Trump married in 2006?

Donald divorced his second wife, Marla Maples, in 1999. That same year he began seeing Melanija Knavs, known today as Melania Trump. The couple were on again-off again for a number of years, but ultimately pulled through and sealed the deal by getting married in 2005. Of course, in hindsight, it seems that the couple’s marriage might not have been as shiny and perfect as they had everyone believing, because a year later, Trump was cheating on his wife with Daniels and telling the adult film star that he and Melania didn’t even share the same bed.

We already knew that the former president was the lowest of the low but he just manages to keep going lower. The things Stormy Daniels is accusing him of are bad enough, but to think he was also newly married at that point and, depending when exactly the events took place in 2006, Melania could have still been pregnant with their son Barron at the time. 

This kind of behavior isn’t exactly new for him either, his second wife was originally his mistress whom he’d been having a secret affair with behind his first wife, Ivana’s back. So it’s not really too hard to believe that he would, once again, have an affair, this man seems incapable of keeping it in his pants, or should I say diaper?

Despite all of this, Donald and Melania have remained married since 2005 and there doesn’t really seem to be any sign that a divorce is imminent so either she has forgiven him or she believes his obvious lies. Maybe she’s just too entranced with those beautiful blue eyes of his. Melania’s opinion on her husband could potentially change were Trump to be found guilty in this hush money trial but we’ll have to wait and see.

Jordan is a freelance writer who has been featured in a number of publications. He has a Masters in Creative Writing and loves telling that to anyone who will listen. Aside from that he often spends time getting lost in films, books and games. He particularly enjoys fantasy from The Legend of Zelda to The Lord of the Rings.