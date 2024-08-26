Was Jasmine Crockett in a sorority?

Jasmine Crockett is a girl’s girl. From her policies that seek to protect women, to becoming an impactful role model to many, she’s always looking out. But how far back does her track record go?

Crockett holds the title of the youngest Black member of the Texas House, and she made history as the first Black female attorney to represent House District 100. Plus, she’s the only candidate currently serving constituents in District 30. In summary, Jasmine Crockett is the moment.

With her sights set on becoming the next Congresswoman for TX-30, and with the way she casually chews and spits out Republicans for breakfast, it’s no wonder why this girl’s girl continues to gain popularity. Sororities have long been a significant part of college culture, offering a sense of sisterhood, leadership opportunities, and lifelong connections. But did Crockett take part in the sorority experience?

Did Jasmine Crockett ever join a sorority?

The short answer is yes, Crockett was indeed in a sorority. She is a proud lifetime member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., one of the most prominent and respected historically African American sororities. Founded in 1913 at Howard University, Delta Sigma Theta has a rich service, scholarship, and social activism history. It’s a sisterhood dedicated to public service, particularly in African American communities. This sorority sisterhood often extends beyond college years, offering ongoing support and camaraderie throughout life.

For Crockett, being a part of Delta Sigma Theta was more than just a college experience—it was also a foundation for her future career and public service. The values she embraced as a sorority member have influenced her path in law and politics. Delta Sigma Theta’s focus on social action, political awareness, and community involvement is reflected in Crockett’s dedication to her work as a civil rights attorney and now as a U.S. Congresswoman.

Everything she learned as a member of Delta Sigma Theta is evident in her political walk. When Texas Republicans attempted to restrict voting rights, Crockett took a stand, fighting back in committee, on the House floor, and nationally. She also led a coalition that persuaded her colleagues to go to Washington, D.C., to advocate for federal voting rights legislation.

In June 2024, Crockett spoke to over 3,000 attendees at the Southwest Regional Conference of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. During her speech, she spoke about the importance of the members’ influence and responsibility within their communities and the political arena. Crockett emphasized the need for increased representation and urged members to consider running for political office, so they could directly impact policy and boost involvement in civic activities. When speaking of a solid foundation, Crockett’s involvement in Delta Sigma Theta likely provided her with a network of supportive, like-minded women who share her passion for justice and equality.

