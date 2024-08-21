How old is Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett? Answered

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, D-Dallas, delivered her first DNC speech at the convention’s opening night on Monday, July 19. In a post on X, Crockett called it a “roller coaster of emotions speech,” confessing that she was a “nervous wreck” prior to stepping on stage. However, her 10-minute monologue was remarkably powerful, establishing poignant points of contrast between VP Kamala Harris and Former President Donald Trump.

True to the fierce nature she has displayed on the House’s floor, Crockett didn’t mince her words. One netizen, echoing others online, replied to Crockett’s post, writing, “You were absolutely amazing, emotional, touching, powerful. You hit and checked all the boxes. Congratulations.”

If it hadn’t been clear before, Crockett proved she is a force to be reckoned with when she put Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene in her place with a sarcasm-laced alliteration in a House hearing clip that quickly went viral. With her recent speech at Chicago’s United Center, she once again proved her grit as a politician.

Crockett is youthful in both appearance and disposition, making some people wonder how old the Congresswoman is. She has been around for longer and has a more extensive career than some may assume.

Jasmine Crockett’s age

Last night, I attended my FIRST day of my FIRST DNCC and somehow delivered my FIRST DNCC speech as we race towards the “official” nomination for our FIRST Black & South Asian woman presidential nominee. All while, possibly being the FIRST black woman freshman to have this… pic.twitter.com/N7p0BhFjUi — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) August 20, 2024

Jasmine Crockett was born on March 29, 1981, making her an Aries of star sign, which, for those who believe, are among the boldest, most dynamic, and leader-like of the zodiac. She turned 43 years old in 2024.

She was born in Missouri and attended Rhodes College in Tennessee, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration. She would go on to study to become a lawyer at the University of Houston Law Center, graduating in 2006. Motivated by a keen sense of justice and the desire to protect people’s rights, she began her career as a public defender for the Bowie County Public Defender’s Office.

Her political career was kickstarted in 2020 when she was elected to the Texas House District 100. Two years later, she earned a seat in the House of Representatives, acting as representation for Texas’s 30th Congressional District.

