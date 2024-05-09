Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media before he appears in court during his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 9, 2024 in New York City. Former U.S. President Donald Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial.
Photo by Victor J. Blue-Pool/Getty Images
‘WEAKEST & MOST INCOMPETENT’: Wait until you hear who Donald Trump thinks is ‘a loser, always has been, and always will be’

No, it's not himself.
Christian Bone
Published: May 9, 2024 01:07 pm

“WEAKEST & MOST INCOMPETENT… A loser, always has been, and always will be.” You might think that Donald Trump was looking in the mirror while saying those words, but in actual fact he’s just lashing out, like a toddler having a tantrum as always, at the latest Republican to speak out against him.

Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan spawned headlines when he announced that he has no intention of voting for Trump this November. This shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone, as Ryan is known to have rejected the MAGA demagogue in 2020 (and 2016) too, however it seems it’s his (totally reasonable) rationale for his position that’s really got Trump’s adult diaper in a twist.

“Character is too important for me,” Ryan explained, when discussing why he won’t be voting for Trump at the Milken Institute Global Conference on Tuesday. “It’s a job that requires the kind of character he just doesn’t have.”

What does Ryan mean by that? Well, probably that Trump is the kind of person who can’t take criticism or personal disagreement in a mature and diplomatic manner and instead throws the toys out of his stroller whenever someone points out his (limitless) flaws. Which, surprise surprise, is something that he proved yet again with his own response to Ryan’s comments on Truth Social.

Donald Trump Truth Social post May 9
Screenshot via Donald Trump/Truth Social

Encouraging Fox boss Rupert Murdoch to fire Ryan from his position on the network’s board, Trump blasted the “pathetic RINO” — meaning “Republican In Name Only” — as the weakest “Speaker of the House in its History.” The porcine ex-president warned, “Fox will sink to the absolute bottom of the pack if Paul Ryan has anything to do with it!” Yes, because Fox News has not already sunk its reputation and credibility enough over the past eight years.

After serving as Mitt Romney’s running mate for the 2012 election, against Barack Obama and Joe Biden (the last presidential election not to involve Trump — we didn’t know how luck we were!), Ryan became Speaker for a four-year stretch from 2015 to 2019. After that, as Donald reminds us, he joined the Fox Corporation’s board of directors. Fox certainly has started to sour against Trump and his cronies of late, what with recently labeling unhinged Trumpette Marjorie Taylor Greene as an “idiot.” Hey, they were just saying what we’re all thinking.

In June 2023, Ryan warned his fellow Republicans that “we’ll lose the election if we nominate this guy again.” Let’s hope he’s got a crystal ball hidden somewhere and knows what he’s talking about.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'