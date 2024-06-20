‘What a pathetic stupid tweet’: Marjorie Taylor Greene basically just admitted why she doesn’t trust American citizens

We might never find out who created the phrase “biting the hand that feeds you,” but it doesn’t matter since deluded congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is the one passionately keeping it alive.

No, no, we are not talking about Marj backstabbing Donald Trump in her over-excitement to stay relevant. That ship has sailed with Trump not-so-silently bumping her off his Vice President list and turning a deaf ear to her aspirations of becoming the head of Homeland Security. This time she is questioning and outright saying she does not trust elections, the very elections that got Marj her precious seat in the House, the right to question and criticize policies that contribute to America’s betterment, and be the bane of human existence.

I objected to Joe Biden’s electoral college votes on Jan 6, 2021 because I knew there was mass voter fraud.@mattgaetz and I were assigned Michigan.



Wayne County was a disaster with many precincts having more ballots than registered voters.



That doesn’t accidentally happen,… https://t.co/DvVdOgbXjp — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) June 20, 2024

This latest rant comes in the wake of Michigan Democrats allegedly overturning a 70-year-old bill that stops Republicans from screaming “election fraud” and conducting unnecessary interference to mess up the upcoming presidential elections.

For years now, Greene has joined the Trump loyalists in beating the drum about President Joe Biden supposedly indulging in voter fraud in the 2020 elections to win. So far, apart from getting louder and more unhinged, she has not been able to provide any proof that Biden didn’t win fair and square, nor has any American judicial system.

So why haven’t you shown the proof yet? It been almost 4 years. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) June 20, 2024

But yeah, there exists plenty of evidence that her hero, the convicted politician guilty of 34 felonies, attempted to overturn the 2020 election and pressure Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to overturn the state’s election results, and when that didn’t work he incited the Jan. 6 Capital Riots by riling up his supporters.

So far, Trump and his cronies’ attempts to erase this particularly chaotic chapter in American history have not paid off. Yes, his cult of brainwashed MAGAs has been won, but no amount of lies, merchandise, or glittery promises can bamboozle the sane minds — the ones who are thankfully the majority.

We're all still waiting on that proof. You also always forget you're the one in the cult, we're not, and don't need the merch or rallies. We just vote. — 🌸 🐾 A to the Z 🐾🌸 (@A_tothe_Z_Amber) June 20, 2024

What a pathetic stupid tweet. Lets unpack this Roid Rage! You are from fucking Georgia! And 60 plus lawsuits said you all lost! Shut the hole under your nose! — John Feal (@TheJohnFeal9117) June 20, 2024

But expecting Marj to function on facts and evidence is like wanting Trump to stop being so darn dumb and be a worthy contender in the upcoming 2024 election. Tumbling around like a hollow can and making as much noise as possible? Now that’s how Camp Trump rolls.

