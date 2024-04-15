‘What happened at Camp Speicher?’: Whistleblower firefighter fights to expose 1700 person massacre despite warrant for his arrest

Over on TikTok, a Department of Defense firefighter has seemingly blown the whistle, claiming that the actions of private American companies led to the Camp Speicher massacre.

Adam Knudsen released a minute long video on April 5th explaining the situation. He also revealed that there was a warrant out for his arrest. That hasn’t stopped him from continuing to speak up on the tragic event, and pushing for as many signatures on his change.org petition. Knudsen’s allegations are pretty heavy; before we delve into any of that, let’s get some much needed context.

What happened at Camp Speicher?

The 12th of June this year will actually mark the 10th anniversary of the horrific event. In 2014. ISIS had been pushing from its base of operations in Syria, and taking northern territories in Iraq. The group took control of Camp Speicher, where there were somewhere between 5000 and 10000 unarmed cadets residing. ISIS fighters targeted Shia Muslims who were trying to flee — there were between 1000 and 1700 at the camp — and executed them all. This massacre by ISIS has been named as one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in history, with only 9/11 surpassing the total number of fatalities caused.

What is Adam Knudsen saying?

Knudsen is a combat zone firefighter who has started a petition asking for a ban on combat zone profiteering. On the Change.org page for his petition he goes into detail regarding Camp Speicher and the F-16 project, where Iraqi cadets were being trained to “liberate the Iraqi people from terrorist regimes.” He also claims that private companies are the direct cause of the massacre in Camp Speicher.

Kellogg Brown & Root, Sallyport Global, and their associate Triple Canopy not only short sell military by providing subpar services, but heartlessly abandoned 1700 Iraqi recruits they collectively gathered and greatly profited off of in solidarity with a failing and corrupt Iraq government.

The petition goes on to claim that leadership only moved the mercenaries of the F-16 project “and left behind our friends and associates, the brave young men of Iraq who were coaxed to stand and fight.” Essentially, Knudsen is accusing military contractors Kellogg Brown & Root, Sallyport Global, and Triple Canopy of abandoning the Iraqi cadets to be slaughtered by ISIS.

Why is there a warrant for Knudsen’s arrest?

In his video posted to TikTok he says he’s currently out on bail for $75,000 for wiretapping and intercepting phone calls. This is because he recorded American International Group legal representation acknowledging the 1700 person massacre; as Knudsen asserts in the video, “I’m a DEOD firefighter and whistleblower of the Camp Speicher massacre, and I have every right to record whistleblower retaliation.”

In a separate TikTok, he addresses the Kitsap District Attorney who issued the warrant for his arrest, calling for his resignation and accusing him of not understanding law.

Knudsen is due to appear in court on April 22nd, and he claims that the D.A. is trying to skip a jury trial and have him sent to Western State Hospital in order to cover up “the largest terrorist attack since 9/11.” Commentators on his videos voiced support, and criticized Kitsap County.

Meanwhile, Knudsen’s petition currently sits just shy of 18,000 signatures of the 25,000 needed.

