What is Cory Booker’s net worth?

Here's a closer look at how much money the new Senate filibuster GOAT has made in his career.

​With his 25-hour speech, New Jersey Democrat Cory Booker now holds the record for the longest Senate filibuster in history, beating Strom Thurmond who filibustered for 24 hours and 18 minutes in 1957. Booker’s been in the Senate since 2013: Here’s a closer look at how he made his money before he went to Washington, how much estimates say Booker’s net worth is now, and how that compares to the estimated wealthiest senator in office.

Recommended Videos

With private information like net worth, Senator Cory Booker’s estimates vary significantly across sources as of April 2025. Some reports suggest his net worth is between $3 million and $5 million, while other sources estimate it at around $15 million. These discrepancies may arise from differences in the valuation of assets, income sources, and the timing of financial assessments.​

Current net worth aside, historically, Booker’s net worth has shown an upward trend. In 2018, his estimated net worth was approximately $807,503. By 2019, Forbes estimated it at $1.5 million. This growth can be attributed to his Senate salary, book royalties, speaking engagements, and investments.​

Given the varying estimates and the private nature of personal finances, it’s challenging to determine an exact figure for Senator Booker’s current net worth. However, his financial standing has strengthened over the years.

How did Cory Booker make his money?

BREAKING: Senator Cory Booker has just broken the record for a standing filibuster, held since 1957 by racist Sen. Strom Thurmond, having just spoken for more than 24 hours and 18 minutes. THIS IS PHENOMENAL!😭



This is the fire the Democratic party needs. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/fXXsHW87P0 — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) April 1, 2025

While Cory Booker‘s net worth can only be estimated, he has built his wealth through several sources. First, his salary as a public official has earned Booker an annual salary of approximately $174,000 since he first came to Washington in 2013 in a New Jersey special election.

Before that, he was the Mayor of Newark, New Jersey, where his salary was reportedly around $200,000 annually.

Like many in his field, Booker has written multiple books, including United: Thoughts on Finding Common Ground and Advancing the Common Good. These books have significantly increased his income through advances and royalties.

Also like many public officials, Booker’s speaking engagements have made him significant amounts of money, although he has reportedly donated most of these earnings to charity.

Next, much of Booker’s net worth is in investments like stocks and real estate, although much of his wealth today comes from liquid assets rather than property His holdings in stocks, bonds, and other investments have grown over time.

Some estimates suggest that his diversified assets have contributed to his increasing net worth. Booker also owns a home in Newark, NJ where he famously lived in a low-income neighborhood while serving as mayor.

Finally, before Booker entered office, he had a successful career in law and consulting, contributing to his early financial foundation.

Who is the richest Senator in office as of 2025?

​With Booker’s net worth estimated to be as much as $15 million, how does that rank with other Senators?

As of April 2025, Senator Rick Scott of Florida is considered the wealthiest member of the U.S. Senate. His net worth is estimated between $327 million and $550.7 million, with variations due to differing valuation methods and the fluctuating nature of investments. ​

Senator Scott amassed his wealth primarily through his career in the healthcare industry. He co-founded Columbia Hospital Corporation, which grew into one of the largest hospital networks in the country. After leaving the company, he received a substantial retirement package, including cash and company stock. ​

Other notably wealthy senators include Mitt Romney of Utah, with an estimated net worth of $246 million, and Mark Warner of Virginia, whose net worth is approximately $195 million. ​It’s important to note that these figures are estimates and can vary based on the sources and the methods used to calculate net worth.​

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy