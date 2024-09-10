What on God’s green Earth is DinnerwithTrump.com, the desperate new push from the tarnished Trump camp?

Donald Trump isn’t doing well. His path to the White House gets narrower each day, and with his first debate against Kamala Harris looming, he knows the end is nigh.

Recommended Videos

Harris will eat Diaper Don for dinner and spit out his bones during their first campaign trail clash, and it seems the Trump campaign knows it. They’re scrambling to scrape up contributions and interest with increasing desperation, and the most pitiful push yet came about just a few months ahead of the election, and mere days ahead of the first official debate between our revamped presidential candidates.

The failed businessman and tarnished former president is now working to stir up cash via collectable Trump trading cards, but the latest batch comes with an additional offer. If you’re willing to ditch your dignity and drain your bank account, you can meet the felon in the flesh, and even have dinner with him.

What is DinnerwithTrump.com, and how much does it cost?

Image via https://collecttrumpcards.com/

If you type DinnerwithTrump.com into your web browser, you’ll find that the site doesn’t actually exist. It simply re-routes to another Trump-owned site, this one peddling weird and carefully photoshopped trading cards sporting disgraceful Don’s trademark squint.

The latest batch of collectible Trump cards, dubbed the “official debate” cards, sport a thinned-down and zhuzhed-up version of the former president, and they come along with a strange perk. Each card sports a small swatch of the suit Trump allegedly wore during the first debate, which — in a promotional video for the cards — Trump calls the “knockout suit,” but they don’t appear to be sold as a single item.

Instead, every physical debate card is part of a painfully expensive package that comes along with several other items. Among them is a dinner with Trump himself, along with any other “collectors” who are strangers to financial planning, and two pairs of Trump sneakers. Those two pairs of sneakers — don’t worry, one pair is “limited-edition” — single trading card, and Florida dinner will “only” run purchasers an eye-watering $2,997, so it’s little wonder they’re not flying off the shelves.

It’s an insane price to pay for such a strange package of goods, but there’s a good chance at least one or two desperate MAGAs will take Trump up on his offer. The “Gala” that comes included in the insane package takes place on Sept. 22 at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida, and — according to the website — proceeds from card sales don’t go toward the Trump campaign. They do seemingly go toward Trump himself, at least in part, but they’re not technically associated with his campaign for president. Maybe they’re just aiming to pay off all those mounting legal fees.

There’s more, because of course there is, but that’s what a search for “dinnerwithtrump.com” will yield. Contained on the page are several offers, including a truly mind-boggling package that costs more than a down payment on a house, but if you want to dine with a dumpster fire, you’ll need to snatch up one of those “debate” cards quick and brace yourself for the weirdest evening of your life.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy