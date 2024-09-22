New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi has found herself in quite the sordid affair, allegedly cheating on her fiancé, with none other than the walking, talking conspiracy theory himself, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Yes, the very same RFK Jr. who believes that earthworms are secretly puppeteering his every thought, preaches the gospel of life lessons through bug slaughters, and has even outdone the buffoon who claims that schools are turning children transgender by proclaiming that it’s actually the chemicals in our water supply. And let’s not even get started on his occasional penchant for going stabby-stabby on whales with chainsaws.

Nuzzi, 31, is in hot water after confessing to engaging in a personal relationship with the presidential dropout while covering the 2024 presidential campaign. NY Mag has promptly placed her on leave. This egregious violation of journalistic ethics and the magazine’s standards regarding conflicts of interest and disclosures has cast a dark shadow over Nuzzi’s once-promising career.

The magazine’s management expressed their deep regret over the breach of trust, emphasizing that had they been aware of the relationship, Nuzzi would have been immediately removed from her coverage of the presidential campaign. While an internal review of her published work found no evidence of inaccuracies or bias, the damage to her credibility and the magazine’s reputation is undeniable. A more thorough, third-party review is now underway to ensure the integrity of the publication, the magazine announced.

Reports suggest that the sparks between Nuzzi and Kennedy began to fly following her profile of him in November 2023. Nuzzi, for her part, has admitted to the relationship but claims that it never crossed the line into the realm of the inappropriate.

What has the scandal done to Olivia Nuzzi’s love life?

As one might expect, this has blown up spectacularly in her face, with her partner Ryan Lizza confirming that the pair has called off their engagement amidst the salacious scandal.

Ryan Lizza, a a political journalist in his own right, addressed the situation in a statement published in Politico PM (via NY Mag). He stated that he would no longer be involved in any coverage of Kennedy due to his personal connection to the story. Lizza was a Washington correspondent for The New Yorker for several years. He also served as a contributor to CNN, providing analysis and commentary on political events and elections.

However, he is no stranger to scandals either. In early December 2017, The New Yorker announced that Lizza had been fired after the magazine learned of what it described as “improper sexual conduct.” It was reported that the accusations involved an inappropriate relationship with a colleague. Lizza responded to the dismissal by stating that The New Yorker had made a “terrible mistake” and argued that the involved relationship was both “respectful” and “consensual.”

CNN later reinstated Lizza after their own investigation, concluding that he posed no threat to current or future colleagues. Later, he scripted his redemption arc by joining Politico as the chief Washington correspondent. Regardless, the revelations have raised serious questions about the judgment and integrity of both Nuzzi and Lizza, who have built their careers on the trust of their readers… And then there’s Laura Loomer, the self-styled guerrilla journalist who’s also chasing the same storyline with Mr. Orange Hue.

