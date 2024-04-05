Category:
Politics
Celebrities

Why is Dwayne Johnson not endorsing Joe Biden in the 2024 election?

He did back in 2020... but is he Team Trump now?
Apeksha Bagchi
Published: Apr 5, 2024 12:02 pm
Dwayne Johnson chooses Joe Biden vs Donald Trump
While everyone has a right to make their own decisions regarding how they talk about the highly anticipated 2024 presidential election, a person as visible as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson making even the smallest comment about Joe Biden can draw both attention and create an opportunity for manipulation. Let me lay it all out for you.

Back in 2020, Johnson made his first-ever public presidential endorsement by supporting Biden and Kamala Harris over Donald Trump. Four years after that publicly announced choice, the Jumanji star ⏤ in a chat with Fox News’ Fox & Friends co-host Will Cain ⏤ has admitted his unhappiness with America’s current state and talked about his public endorsement of Biden. “The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was one I thought was the best decision for me at that time,” Johnson said. He then went on to confirm that he will not be endorsing Biden, or anyone else, this time.

“I realized now going into this election, I’m not gonna do that and I wouldn’t do that because my goal is to bring our country together…in the spirit of that, there’s gonna be no endorsement. I’m gonna keep my politics to myself.”

Is Johnson saying that he regrets making the decision back in 2020 to endorse Biden? Yes, but what he actually regrets ⏤ something he explains as the interview progresses ⏤ is the act of making his support public and creating a “division” in the country, since he is and remains a person in a position to influence the masses with such decisions. He won’t be endorsing anyone this time to avoid the drama he conjured last time.

No, he isn’t satisfied with the status of America at the moment, but is he planning to endorse Trump next? No ⏤ he clearly said “no endorsement.” But are his very clear opinions stopping Trump supporters from twisting the narrative? Of course not.

Thankfully, Trump’s idiocy has yet to breach the boundaries of his MAGA devotees, as others are showing the sense to watch what precedes and follows the viral clip from the interview.

Will this rather obvious distinction stop supporters of the former president from peddling their current claims? No. In fact, don’t be surprised if you hear Trump publicly accepting The Rock’s “endorsement” the next time he decides to embarrass himself again at a microphone.

Apeksha Bagchi
Apeksha is a Freelance Editor and Writer at We Got This Covered. She's a passionate content creator with years of experience and can cover anything under the sun. She identifies as a loyal Marvel junkie (while secretly re-binging Vampire Diaries for the zillionth time) and when she's not breaking her back typing on her laptop for hours, you can likely find her curled up on the couch with a murder mystery and her cat dozing on her lap.