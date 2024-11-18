Yikes, George Santos tried to be relatable and someone immediately wondered if he has schizophrenia

Some people start a thoughtful discussion on social media about important social issues or they repost something inspirational or comforting. Others share vulnerable stories so others feel less isolated. And then there is George Santos, who continues to prove that there is truly no reason for him to have an X account. Or be online in general?

Recommended Videos

In the morning of Nov 18. 2024, Santos posted on X, “Sometimes I have deep rooted conversations with myself without saying a word.” Someone replied, “Wow, schizophrenia?”

Sometimes I have deep rooted conversation with myself without saying a word!🫣 — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) November 18, 2024

If Santos wanted people to cheer and applaud him, or even just tell him that he was right, it might be time for him to follow in a growing number of people’s footsteps (such as The Guardian staff, and Jamie Lee Curtis, to start with) and get off X. One can dream, but that probably won’t happen. Second of all, isn’t having a discussion with yourself… kind of like, I don’t know, thinking? Which is something that we all do, all the time, even when we wish that we didn’t have to? Like, for example, we don’t want to think about Santos, but here we are.

This reminds me of the things Gen Z has rebranded that already exist, like “silent walking,” which is in fact just walking when you don’t have a podcast or music on. No shade to Gen Z, though! As a millennial, I don’t like when people generalize about an entire generation, and any Gen Z member is way cooler than Santos, anyway.

Add this to the list of things Santos has shared that no one was super thrilled to hear, like that time he told Piers Morgan, “I’ve tried to sit with many members of the media” and the only problem was “they’re just not interested.” I wonder why? He also called Alyssa Farrah Griffin a “hack,” and don’t forget when he told Ziwe that people on Capitol Hill are “lying.” Actually, everything he said to Ziwe was pretty ridiculous. Perhaps the worst, though, was Santos’ X post on Nov. 17, 2024 that proves he doesn’t understand climate change: “So much for global warming it’s 37°.”

Is Santos’ X post as strange and confusing as when he fibbed he was a producer on Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark? They’re probably on the same level… as in, there was no reason to say either of these things. It’s also as perplexing as when he told The New York Post “I would have loved to stay anonymous” instead of being someone who is on everyone’s radar. He can achieve that goal! He’s in total control of his destiny. He just has to quit X, get rid of his Instagram account, and do whatever he feels like, as long as he doesn’t update the rest of the world. He posts on Instagram less frequently than X, which is a step in the right direction. But he makes sure to update his followers on his thoughts on Matt Gaetz (ugh) and the day he decided to use his fireplace (less offensive, but still unnecessary).

Sometimes people need to just be nice to one another. Why so much hate? 🤷🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) November 18, 2024

Don’t worry, though: Santos is still posting on X pretty much 24/7, perhaps because his schedule has been wide open thanks to some, um, developments in his career. He’s still asking silly questions like, “Sometimes people need to just be nice to one another. Why so much hate?” That’s something to have a conversation with yourself about!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy