You can quit waiting for Donald Trump to stop Russia’s Ukraine invasion – he is busy making ‘showers great again’

Would he like us to call him the President of Showers now?

During his 2024 presidential campaign, Donald Trump made many tall promises, one of which was ending Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in “one day.” Fast forward to March 2025, the president of America has called his promises nothing but “sarcastic remarks.” And anyway, does he even have the time to take solid steps to protect innocent lives caught in this conflict? The man is busy concocting plans to make the showers of America “Great Again.”

Of late, anyone who has come across posts from the White House handle on X might have questioned out loud if the page has been hacked, become a parody account, or is being operated by Elon Musk’s young son.

So, it was normal to question its authenticity when one of its latest posts proclaimed that the valiant president has now ended the war on… showers.

Is it a joke? Surely the president has better things to do, if not for America then for his wealthy buddies?

But it is true. For a long time, Trump has complained about the “weak and worthless” water pressure in the modern showerheads as part of the rule put in place by former president Joe Biden to conserve water. So, now, the POTUS has ended what he calls “the left’s war on war pressure,” which will allow people like him to use as much water as they want to take care of their “beautiful hair” without standing under a shower for 15 minutes.

“We’re going to get rid of those restrictions. You have many places where they have water, they have so much water they don’t know what to do with it. But people buy a house, they turn on the sink, and water barely comes out. They take a shower, water barely comes out. And it’s an unnecessary restriction.”

So now, instead of the 2 gallons per minute limit, showers will now get the limit of 2.5 gallons per minute.

Some would say it was Trump’s trick of deviating attention from the fact that he levied those eye-watering tariffs on multiple countries during his so-called “Liberation Day” with the intention of lifting them days later, that too after informing his buddies in advance to buy stocks in a deeply red market, fully aware that he was going to pause the wide-sweeping tariffs and cause the market to soar.

Since MAGA is already over the moon, I would say mission accomplished.

