‘Batman’ Crocs release date, confirmed

Crocs has transformed its classic clogs into high-demand fashion statement pieces through its high-end collaborations over the last few years. This time, Batman is coming home!

Superheroes are reigning over pop culture thanks to decades of dedicated works by Marvel and DC. This year, the backfoot players Wolverine and Deadpool came to the forefront and claimed their crowns after the successful release of the double-starrer film. With the crowd in a frenzy over them, Adidas jumped in on the opportunity to team up with Marvel Studios and release an exclusive Deadpool and Wolverine–inspired collection of shoes.

The Adidas special collection recently hit select stores on Aug. 1, meeting with much love from shoppers. And, what’s a good company if not running along with the trends? So, following close on releasing superhero footwear is Crocs, who have teamed up with DC Comics to bring the much-awaited exclusive Batman Batmobile Crocs to your feet. Folks who could never own a Batmobile? Here’s your second chance at it.

From the shiny jet-black finish to the little red headlights—every little detail in the Batmobile Crocs screams perfection. The Clogs are a spitting image of the Batmobile seen in Batman 1989, proving the designers put their all into making the limited edition worth every penny.

For those of you itching to put one on your feet, the Batmobile Clogs are up for $69.99 on the official Crocs website, available in men’s sizes 4 to 13 and women’s sizes 6 to 12. For the kids, the price will go down to $54.99. However, buyers will have to wait until Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, to order since they are still “coming soon” on the site.

For those who can’t yet spend so much on the Clogs but still need to add Batman to their collection, Crocs has added a new Batman logo Jibbitz charm for just $4.99 to its catalog. If you can spare more than that, the Batman Jibbitz bundle called “Batman 5 Pack,” sold for $19.99. will fit you best. So, there will be something for everyone to buy on Sept. 16, mark your calendars!

