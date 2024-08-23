When can you order a Dr. Pepper Krispy Kreme doughnut and how much does it cost?

While big coffee chains like Starbucks are known for their iconic seasonal drinks — ahem, the PSL — every now and then a fast food chain tosses a surprising release into the mix that spices up our lives in ways we hadn’t expected. Get ready, because Krispy Kreme is releasing a Dr. Pepper-favlored doughnut. Yes, really, but shh — don’t tell Dunkin’.

Recommended Videos

Krispy Kreme is known for adding creative flavors to the menu from time to time — from the Passport to Paris Olympics doughnut to Key Lime Pie — but a Dr. Pepper-flavored doughnut is definitely an intriguing flavor, so, what is this awesome treat all about and when can you get it?

Thanks to the Krispy Kreme x Dr Pepper Kickoff Collection, you can find out what it would taste like to combine the beloved soda with the classic doughnut (aka one of the best desserts around). The release date for the Dr. Pepper Kickoff Doughnut is Aug. 23rd, 2024. You can also order the Kreme-Filled Football Doughnut and the Buttercreme Goals Doughnut, all thanks to the start of the football season in the U.S.

The Dr. Pepper Kickoff Doughnut costs $2.89, which is a pretty standard price, as regular flavors such as Chocolate Iced Glazed and Original Glazed cost around $2. Want to get all three new doughnuts? The 3-pack costs $8.19. Ordering a dozen costs $22.19. As People noted, you can get free delivery if you order from the app or website from Aug. 23 to 25. These three flavors are limited-time menu additions.

Just like how a good theme always livens up parties, these three special doughnuts have a football theme since they are being released just in time for the start of college football and the NFL season. The other two doughnuts resemble goalposts and footballs, and the Dr. Pepper one has Dr. Pepper frosting on a glazed doughnut. While nachos, chili, and beer are savory must-haves when watching football, these Krispy Kremes are a great dessert idea.

So, you can grab the Dr. Pepper Kickoff Doughnut right now (maybe with some Dr. Pepper on the side if you want to be extra). I’ll be over here wondering what Travis Kelce thinks of the sweet treat.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy