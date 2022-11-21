‘Pokémon’ Quiz — Which story route should you take in ‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet introduced trainers to the Paldea region, a place filled with stories, people, and Pokémon. Unlike previous entries where it was linear at most, Gen IX is the first in the mainline titles that featured an open-world mechanic. This means that trainers can go wherever they want, whenever they want after the main tutorial.

The game offers three story paths: The Victory Road, The Path of Legends, and Starfall Street. While it is encouraged to finish all three, some stories are more appealing compared to others. For example, maybe you’re not the type of person who enjoyed versing the game’s bad guys. Or maybe you want to learn more about the region? Or perhaps you prefer the traditional route and beat all the gym leaders.

Each route tells a different story about the Paldea region and is separate from the other paths. But despite their different narratives, each of them holds some sort of significance in Paldea’s history. Do you want to know more about the people? The bond between trainers and Pokémon? Or do you enjoy the self-insert nature of this world and just forge your own legacy? The choice is yours.

But if the brand-new content feels overwhelming and you have no idea where to start or what to choose. Then perhaps this quiz could help you determine which story to choose once you enter the region for the first time. Hopefully, this quiz helps you take that first step in this brand-new world of Pokémon.

Wishing you luck, trainer.