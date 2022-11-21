Home / gaming

‘Pokémon’ Quiz — Which story route should you take in ‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Key Art, with starters, legendary Pokémon and trainers
Image via The Pokémon Company
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet introduced trainers to the Paldea region, a place filled with stories, people, and Pokémon. Unlike previous entries where it was linear at most, Gen IX is the first in the mainline titles that featured an open-world mechanic. This means that trainers can go wherever they want, whenever they want after the main tutorial.

The game offers three story paths: The Victory Road, The Path of Legends, and Starfall Street. While it is encouraged to finish all three, some stories are more appealing compared to others. For example, maybe you’re not the type of person who enjoyed versing the game’s bad guys. Or maybe you want to learn more about the region? Or perhaps you prefer the traditional route and beat all the gym leaders.

Each route tells a different story about the Paldea region and is separate from the other paths. But despite their different narratives, each of them holds some sort of significance in Paldea’s history. Do you want to know more about the people? The bond between trainers and Pokémon? Or do you enjoy the self-insert nature of this world and just forge your own legacy? The choice is yours.

But if the brand-new content feels overwhelming and you have no idea where to start or what to choose. Then perhaps this quiz could help you determine which story to choose once you enter the region for the first time. Hopefully, this quiz helps you take that first step in this brand-new world of Pokémon.

Wishing you luck, trainer.

Which story route should you take in 'Pokémon Scarlet and Violet'

What got you into Pokémon?
Ash and Pokémon
What do you hope to learn when playing Pokémon?
What's your favorite 'Pokémon' game?
What do you in your spare time?
If you were enrolled in Uva Academy, what would be the first thing you'll do?
What is your favorite 'Pokémon' meme?
Which Pokémon region do you want to live in?
What is your favorite game outside of Pokémon?
What is your favorite moment in the Pokémon anime?
Pokémon’s Ash Ketchum
Choose your starter