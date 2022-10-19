What’s this? ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ quiz you have no hope in Halloween Town of acing

There are many a Halloween-themed movie that get trotted out every spooky season, not to mention the abundance of Christmas flicks that grab the limelight every festive period. However, The Nightmare Before Christmas stands alone in being a film that enjoys its time in the spotlight on both holidays, as some devoted fans of the beloved stop-motion animation watch it in October, some revisit it in December, and others simply stick it on twice a year.

What this means is that anyone who loves the movie has seen it an awful lot. They can likely sing along with Jack Skellington and the folks of Halloween Town unprompted and spout obscure facts about the production to whoever they’re watching with, like a walking, talking IMDb trivia page. If that’s sounding familiar, then you’re the perfect candidate for our fiendishly fierce The Nightmare Before Christmas quiz.

The following 15 questions range from challenging your memory of the movie itself to testing you on how much you know about what went on behind the scenes. It might seem as intimidating as being locked in Oogie Boogie’s dungeon, but don’t be discouraged. To misquote the Pumpkin King himself, you might just excel without ever even trying.