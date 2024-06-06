‘3 days ago I was married’: Mother of four comes home from work to discover husband has vanished after dumping her via text

“For better, for worse, in sickness, in health” — most people know these marriage vows, although it seems some don’t really understand them.

Obviously a marriage can fail for any number of reasons, be it feelings growing cold, or maybe the husband’s been sleeping with the cleaner. Either way, if it isn’t working, then divorce could be the best option for a couple; there’s no shame in calling it quits sometimes. But there certainly is shame in storming out on your partner and declaring your marriage to be over before ceasing all communication and blocking them so that they can’t even get closure or any sort of explanation.

Unfortunately there are people out there who are just like that as one woman on TikTok found out. Sharing a short video of herself painting the walls of her home, the text on screen describes her situation where she reveals that her husband “ended our marriage in a text message.” Not only that, but he blocked her and deleted all their pictures together. She ends the paragraph by simply asking, “How did we get here?”

Divorce statistics

It’s insane to think that someone can switch up like that and how fast it can turn someone else’s life upside down and leaving them to face reality as a single mother. An article from Lyons and Associates looks into the phenomenon known as “sudden divorce syndrome” and the causes behind it. The statistics show that in 66% of cases, it is the man who is blindsided by divorce, although that doesn’t mean it comes out of nowhere — often the one asking for divorce has tried communicating prior.

To be honest, this doesn’t sound like a typical case of SDS; if we’re to believe the wife, then it seems the husband hasn’t made any effort to communicate. He even bought her a new ring — if you’re trying to communicate that you’re considering divorce, surely a gift like that would suggest the exact opposite?

Can we get some more context?

Commenters were just as shocked, with many suggesting that he “had someone on the side.” Some concluded that he had clearly been planning to leave for a while, and others shared their own horror stories of divorce coming out of nowhere. Amongst all the comments were cries for some sort of update video or story time to at least give a little more context.

In a follow up video, it’s revealed that the couple actually had four children, although not with each other. Two of the children were his, and two were hers, although as a family things seemed to be going incredibly well, with the husband stepping in as a father figure, while the wife saw her two stepchildren as her own.

@hxnnxh__11 Replying to @Neebers i never thought this many people would see a video of mine, much less know my husband walked out on our marriage, especially while i am still so raw in the grieving process, with two small children to take care of. Theres no way i can explain everything about my marriage in one video, nor would i want to. I am not a perfect person and i am not without fault, but i love my husband and i showed up every day and gave my all to him and our kids. When we made those vows, i meant them. Thank you to the supportive comments, I appreciate it beyond words. ♬ original sound – h🦋

She also reiterates that she and her husband rarely argued, and the argument that caused the whole thing was “so small. I never would have thought it escalated to this, into him leaving.” For many watching, it only confirmed that he must have been seeing someone else and was just looking for an excuse to leave. Some were asking for the husband’s POV, but it seems unlikely we’ll get it considering he hasn’t even shared his reasons for leaving with his own wife yet.

