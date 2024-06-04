Cleaning Lady Viral TikTok Argument With Wife
‘I think you’ve got problems at home, not with me’: House cleaner is beset by furious wife who thinks ‘deep cleaning’ is a double entendre

The supposed love triangle has overrun our collective For You Page.
Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo
Published: Jun 4, 2024 04:28 am

Whether it’s helping you discover your ‘aura’ or keeping you up to date with the fallout from Harrison Butker’s commencement speech, TikTok is the first port of call if you want to keep your finger on the pulse.

Recently, the video platform has been the site of a compelling drama unfolding between a cleaner and an angry wife, a tale that has all the trappings of a future Ryan Murphy production. Capturing the drama on her social media, user Libby (@thecleanupcompany) took to TikTok last week to share a video of an argument she got into with the owner of a house she was cleaning.

@thecleanupcompany

What do i even do 😂. IG the.cleanupcompany

♬ original sound – The clean up company

For context, it appears the TikToker was hired by her male neighbor to clean his mother’s house, but was confronted by that neighbor’s wife while in the middle of the cleaning session. The wife suspected something was up between the cleaner and her husband, leading to a war of words caught on camera as Libby cleaned her kitchen sink (which is not a euphemism).

“Neighbour thinks I’m having an affair with her husband because I was cleaning next door,” Libby wrote in the in-video caption. What follows is an intense line of questioning aimed at Libby, who appears equal parts amused and concerned. 

“Can you tell me… why your name and number is in my husband’s phone,” the wife asks off-camera, before demanding to know how Libby “got speaking to him” and accusing her of being on OnlyFans. Elsewhere in the video — which has amassed nearly three million likes — Libby reassures the wife that she has a husband and kids of her own, saying the wife probably has “problems at home, not with me.” Naturally, the video evoked even more questions in the comments section, which were thankfully answered by Libby in a follow-up video. 

@thecleanupcompany

Replying to @Ellie Jade Lait crazy lady update

♬ original sound – The clean up company

Here, Libby explained that the husband had seen her cleaning videos online, and had approached her to do a deep clean of his mother’s house. The pair swapped numbers, and Libby had begun cleaning the mother’s house when the wife barged in. Libby said the interaction left her “shocked,” confirming that she did not have to call the police and that the wife eventually left the mother’s house. 

It’s one of the more lighthearted quarrels we’ve seen on TikTok — perhaps because the accent adds a comical flair to the wife’s barrage — and it’s certainly given this writer an insatiable urge to clean his kitchen. On second thought, he’ll get to it later.  

Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo is an entertainment news and freelance writer from Sydney, Australia. His hobbies include thinking what to answer whenever someone asks what his hobbies are.