‘A.I. Seinfeld’ to return to Twitch after suspension for transphobia

As frightening as the capabilities of artificial intelligence are, sometimes some clever and genuinely fascinating projects spring up through the woodworks, or at least ones that you can’t help but curiously observe.

One such endeavor was Mismatch Media’s 24/7 “A.I. Seinfeld” show streaming on Twitch, Nothing, Forever. At least it was, until the bot had Jerry Seinfeld’s stand-in make some unseemly transphobic remarks and landed itself a two-week ban from the streaming platform.

Well, there’s good news for fans of the proverbial Seinfeld-inspired magic 8-ball: Nothing, Forever will be making its return to Twitch, fresh with some new “guardrails” in place to prevent it from making hurtful comments towards marginalized groups, according to MisMatch Media co-founder Skyler Hartle in an interview with The Verge.

The news of Nothing, Forever’s return was confirmed by a Tweet from the show’s parent company:

Mmmmmmmmmmmarch 8th 5pm PST



New nothing, forever. — Mismatch Media HQ (@mismatchmediahq) March 8, 2023

Whether said guardrails will only rein in inflammatory remarks or also curb some of the alarming self-awareness that the bot demonstrated before its “comedy routine” slip-up is yet to be seen. Imagine the rise of the machines being instigated by a discount-Seinfeld controlled by a bot.

the Seinfeld AI is becoming self-aware this is not a drill pic.twitter.com/H1zPO9Cnqa — Al Sikkan (@AlsikkanTV) February 2, 2023

At this point, A.I. feels like an unstoppable force of nature, with new applications for the technology cropping up left, right, and center of late. Particularly over on Twitch, A.I.-controlled streamers are on the rise, who actively respond to their chats while playing games, such as Neuro-Sama, which also finds itself saying some dicey things on occasion.

If that wasn’t enough, hot off the heels of Nothing, Forever, A.I. has also started generating anime.