‘Alex is a quick thinker’: Man’s pick-up routine is instantly derailed when woman asks him if he remembers her name

The excitement of a Friday night first date can disappear as soon as you order a spicy margarita and realize you have nothing in common with the person sitting across from you. And that’s the best-case scenario. Most of the time, looking for love is so challenging that you expect the evening to be weird, especially if you’re going out with someone from a dating app.

TikTok user @evacapuri shared her own creepy tale: she chatted with a guy named Alex on the phone, and he didn’t even know her name! He asked how she feels about sushi and when she said she loves it, he said: “Done. I’ll take you to a nice sushi spot.” He thought that was the plan, but she knew what was really going on. She asked, “Do you remember my name?” and he confidently said, “of course.” But, naturally, when she asked him to say it, he asked “What did you say?” and then pretended they had a bad connection. Ugh.

Many people commiserated in the comments section and said they’ve experienced a similar situation. One user wrote, “Alex is a quick thinker.” Other users said: “He got no clue,” “Oh he’s done this before,” and “Hello is a beautiful name.” Another commenter said: “The friend knew what was about to happen” since the TikTok shows the pal realizing what was going on and covering her mouth.

It might not be shocking that Alex didn’t know Eva’s name since there was clearly some game playing going on, but I’m honestly baffled that they were even talking on the phone in the first place! According to a BankMyCell survey, 81% of millennial respondents are anxious prior to phoning someone, and 75% think chatting on the phone takes too long. According to News.com.au, Gen Z isn’t big on phoning anyone, either, especially when dating. 1 in 5 members of the generation texted their BF or GF to end the relationship. Did they text “It’s not me, it’s you?” or is that corny line only good if splitting up with someone IRL? These are the questions that keep me up at night.

You would think that if people met via a dating app, it would be easier to remember someone’s name. But maybe Alex was messaging a few people at once… although that doesn’t excuse this behavior, of course. According to Healthy Framework, 11% of those on dating apps are messaging back and forth with one person, and 23% chat with two to three. 1/4 are fine chatting with four to five, which seems like a ton of work.

It might seem like there is zero point to online dating since it’s so messy, chaotic, and, frankly, weird. Still, 42% adults felt that searching for a serious relationship has been aided by dating apps, according to a 2023 Pew Research Center survey. After all, there are always going to be love stories that started this way, and sometimes those tales give others hope.

Other times, it can be even more frustrating to hear that a friend of a friend met their soulmate on Tinder when it can feel impossible to meet anyone. The lesson from this TikTok (besides never answering the phone)? Only go out with people who care enough to remember your name! That’s a low bar, but it’s at least a place to start.

