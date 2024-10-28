‘That is so wild’: Woman shows up to blind date only to find her match out with another woman

Everyone has a bad date story. And those stories typically make a killing on TikTok.

Girls have gone viral for secretly recording their dates asking about their genealogy, bank accounts, or voting history. They’ve been stood up, insulted, or ditched mid-date. If the internet has taught us anything about dating in the twenty-first century, it’s that it isn’t for the faint of heart. The latest viral dating story is slightly out of the ordinary. The date wasn’t necessarily bad, it’s just that Vicki, the girl who posted about it, wasn’t on it.

She made plans to meet a guy from a dating app to go paddle boarding. She’d never seen him in person but he shared his location with her and told her he was wearing a blue shirt. Well, while she was sitting on the shore pumping up her paddle board, she saw the guy in blue talking to another girl. The couple eventually headed out on the water and sure enough, when she checked his location there he was in the water only a few yards ahead.

While his real date, Vicki, sat alone on the shore. So, naturally, she texted him a picture of his excursion with another girl and told him she hoped he had fun. He texted back an apology, saying that he thought the girl was her and was now rightfully embarrassed. She asked him what happened and he told her that the girl didn’t look like Vicki’s picture but he was so nervous that he just went along with it and so did the random girl he picked up on the beach. He did make it very obvious how badly he felt and offered to do something nice for Vicki to make up for it.

At the end of the video, Vicki added responses that she had gotten on the story from her Instagram followers and the consensus among replies and comments is pretty much the same: How did this even happen? The number one question at the forefront of viewer’s minds is why didn’t he ask for her name. And if he did, was her name Vicki too or did she just lie and go along with it?

But several people said that they too were just awkward and nervous enough to make the same mistake and many people voted to give the poor guy another chance. The girl that ended up going on the date even responded saying that the interaction she had with Blue Shirt Guy on the beach makes much more sense now. It seems she was just as confused as everybody else. Vicki ended up giving Blue Shirt Guy a second chance and reported back with more details on what went down during their first attempt at a date.

He saw the other girl get out of her car with a paddle board and just assumed it was the right girl without even double-checking Vicki’s profile. That resulted in a pretty awkward conversation including him asking what she was looking for in a relationship, her noting that it’s bold of him to assume that she is single, and her telling him that she wanted to paddle board in silence.

At the end of the date, she told him that her name was Chelsea. Not Vicki. And poor Chelsea just wanted to unwind after a long day at work and ended up on an inadvertent date. After a rocky start, Vicki doesn’t foresee anything coming of this relationship. The internet, however, is eternally grateful that she went on that second (first?) date and reported back about Blue Shirt Guy, Paddleboard-Gate, and poor Chelsea’s peril.

