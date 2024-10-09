‘This is taking initiative’: Love-seeking ladies initiate Firefighter Fridays, complete with treats, to lure in ‘a hot one’

Say it once, say it twice; it’s rough out there for all the singles who are looking to not be single. Every dating app is a more potent bane to our sanity than the last, and as social media keeps threatening to redefine the world with vapid validation instead of intimate connection, the simple act of dating is looking more elusive with every passing day.

Recommended Videos

As such, sometimes you just need to shake your head at the routes available to you before revolutionizing the game with a path all your own, and TikTok‘s @jadynelizabethh dreamed up an approach that was so impossibly iconic, it could only ever be balanced out by a short lifespan.

Together with her friend @racchhx3, Jadyn pioneered Firefighter Fridays, a tradition that saw the girls roll up to their local fire department every Friday with baked goods in tow, all in the name of wooing whichever gentlemen were partial to their bold, sugary intentions.

Week one: Rach and Jadyn initiate the first-ever Firefighter Fridays by cold-ringing the entrance of the fire department, asking the answerer if they would like some cookies. A moment of stunned silence is followed up by a yes, after which the girls request that they send down “a hot one” to retrieve the cookies, which is an absolutely insane thing to say. By the sounds of it, however, the firefighters agreed to send one of their resident studs to fetch the cookies, and the parties agreed that this wouldn’t be the last time they met.

Week two: the girls were given an impromptu tour of the fire station, and were taken out for an ice cream date that same evening. The latter adventure was cut short on account of the firefighters being called into action, but there was always next Firefighter Friday.

Week three: an ice cream cake was the offering this time around, and the girls were acquainted with the firefighters enough at this point to request them by name (specifically, Noah and Luke). From there, things got a bit more proper as evidenced by farmers market dates, spontaneous board game sessions, and an invite to the team dinner. Indeed, Rach and Jadyn had cracked the code on love.

Or did they?

Indeed, folks; as it turns out, the firefighter that Jadyn ultimately ended up starting some semblance of a relationship with, already had a girlfriend, and his cheating shenanigans soured the taste of Firefighter Fridays beyond redemption. Jadyn did ultimately get a new bestie in the form of the firefighter’s now-ex-girlfriend, though, so she still has plenty to show for this idiosyncratic romantic excursion.

This should come as a surprise to very few of you; firefighters, after all, are widely believed to be especially prone to cheating and getting divorced. This, all in spite of the fact that there’s no data to back the claim up. According to a 2015 study done in the Journal of Family Issues, the divorce rates among male firefighters are in line with most other professions, although female firefighters (who reportedly make up less than 10 percent of the firefighting workforce) seemingly have a divorce rate that’s three times higher than the average.

Of course, a divorce is a far cry from being dumped by your girlfriend of three years because you cheated on her with a girl who brought you and your coworkers a bunch of baked goods over the course of a couple of weeks, but it all piles on to the stereotype at the end of the day. Nice going, Billy-Bob.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy