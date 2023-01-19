All Snapchat Hearts, Colors, Emojis, and Symbols, Explained

If you’re new to Snapchat, you may be wondering about the meanings of the different emojis or symbols that appear next to your friends’ usernames. They can indicate an ongoing Snapstreak with your friends, and if you do not snap a friend when more than 24 hours have passed, these emojis can disappear.

Being familiar with the meanings of Snapchat emojis will help you keep up with these Snapstreaks and also make new ones with other friends. Here we explain the meanings of all Snapchat hearts, colors, emojis, and symbols.

What do my Friend Emojis mean on Snapchat?

Different emojis appear next to the usernames in your friends list. They also appear next to Snapchat stories on your Discover page. These emogis are assigned based on the kinds of interactions you have with other Snapchat users.

Friend Emojis on Snapchat basically help you keep track of your interactions with your friends. Depending on the way you and your friends use the app to interact with each other, these can change regularly. Here’s what each of them mean:

👶 Baby – This emoji appears next to your new Snapchat friends.

💕 Super BFF – You have been each other’s #1 Best Friend for two consecutive months.

❤️ BFF – You have been each other’s #1 Best Friend for two weeks in a row.

💛 Besties – You are each other’s #1 Best Friend. You sent the most Snaps to this user, and they also sent the most Snaps to you.

😊 BFs – They’re one of your Best Friends. You send a lot of Snaps to this user, but they’re not your #1 Best Friend.

😬 Mutual Besties – Your #1 Best Friend is also their #1 Best Friend.

😎 Mutual BFs – One of your Best Friends is also one of this user’s Best Friends!

🔥 Snapstreak! – You’re on a Snapstreak with this friend. This appears next to the number of days that you have consistently Snapped each other.

⌛️ Snapstreak is ending – Your Snapstreak is going to end soon with this user. Both you and your friend need to send a Snap to each other within 24 hours, or you’ll lose your Snapstreak with them. Chats and Snaps sent within Groups you both belong to don’t count!

🎂 Birthday – It’s this Snapchatter’s birthday! This appears next to your friend’s name on the date they have set as their birthday on the app.

🌟Gold star – Shows when that user has replayed your Snap in the last 24 hours

💯 One Hundred – Appears on a friend’s username whom you’ve had a Snapstreak of 100 consecutive days with.

📌 Pushpin – Indicates a conversation that has been pinned to the top of your feed.

How do Best Friends work on Snapchat?

Image via Snapchat

Snapchat considers one of your friends your Best Friend if you Snap and Chat with them the most. They are displayed first on the Send To screen and the Chat section in your Profile. You can have up to eight Best Friends at a time, and they get updated regularly.

Your friends can see if they’re among your Best Friends on Snapchat, but no one else in your list can have access to your list of Best Friends as this feature is exclusive to you.

How to change your Friend Emojis on Snapchat

If you are not fond of the default friend emojis on Snapchat, you have the option to change them to any emoji for any friend. To change the Snapchat emoji that’s assigned to a user in your friends list, do the following steps:

1. Tap on the profile icon on the top left corner to open your Profile.

2. Tap on the gear icon on the top right corner to open your Settings.

3. Scroll through and tap on Manage under Additional Services.

4. Tap on Friend Emojis.

5. Click on each friend status to choose a custom emoji for any of them.

Changing your friend emojis for the Snapchatters in your friends list lets you fully customize your experience. You will no longer be pressured to keep up with Snapstreaks, especially if you like hanging out in person with your real-life besties anyway!

How do Snapstreaks work?

If you see the fire emoji (🔥), this indicates that you and your friend are on a Snapstreak. That means you and your friend have Snapped at each other (not chatted) at least once every 24 hours for more than three days in a row.

The number next to the fire emoji (🔥) tells you how many days you’ve been on a Snapstreak with a specific user. To keep a Snapstreak going, both you and your friend must send a Snap back and forth to each other within one 24-hour cycle.

To alert you when you’re about to lose a Snapstreak with a friend, you’ll see an hourglass emoji (⌛️) next to their username on your list. This signals that you need to send another Snap to each other soon if you do not want the Snapstreak to expire.

What do the icons on the Chat Screen in Snapchat mean?

Along with the Snapchat emojis, there are also different colored icons on the Chat screen. Here’s what they all mean:

Sent Icons

You sent a Snap without audio

You sent a Snap without audio You sent a Snap with audio

You sent a Snap with audio You sent a Chat

You sent a Chat Depending on privacy settings, a gray pending icon may show if someone has not accepted your friend request

Opened Icons

A friend opened a Snap without audio

A friend opened a Snap without audio A friend opened a Snap with audio

A friend opened a Snap with audio A friend opened a Chat

Received Icons

You have an unopened Snap (or group of Snaps) without audio

You have an unopened Snap (or group of Snaps) without audio You have an unopened Snap (or group of Snaps) that includes audio

You have an unopened Snap (or group of Snaps) that includes audio You have an unread Chat

Viewed Icons

Your Snap sent (without audio) has been viewed

Your Snap sent (without audio) has been viewed Your Snap sent (with audio) has been viewed

Your Snap sent (with audio) has been viewed Your Chat has been viewed

Your Chat has been viewed A Snap or Chat is pending and may have expired

Screenshot Icons

A screenshot has been taken of your Snap without audio

A screenshot has been taken of your Snap without audio A screenshot has been taken of your Snap with audio

A screenshot has been taken of your Snap with audio A screenshot has been taken of your Chat

Replay Icons

Your Snap sent without audio has been replayed

Your Snap sent without audio has been replayed Your Snap sent with audio has been replayed

Zodiac emoji meanings on Snapchat

When a friend indicates their birthdate on their profile, you can see their zodiac sign through the Zodiac Emojis shown on Snapchat. If you aren’t too familiar yet with your astrology symbols, here’s the equivalent zodiac sign for each zodiac symbol:

♒ Aquarius: Born January 20 – February 18

♓ Pisces: Born February 19 – March 20

♈ Aries: Born March 21 – April 19

♉ Taurus: Born April 20 – May 20

♊ Gemini: Born May 21 – June 20

♋ Cancer: Born June 21 – July 22

♌ Leo: Born July 23 – August 22

♍ Virgo: Born August 23 – September 22

♎ Libra: Born September 23 – October 22

♏ Scorpio: Born October 23 – November 21

♐ Sagittarius: Born November 22 – December 21

♑ Capricorn: Born December 22 – January 19

Snapchat also lets you customize your own astrological profile. Just go to your Snapchat profile and tap on the astrology icon below your name.

What are Charms on Snapchat?

Charms on Snapchat serve as mementos to celebrate your friendships with other Snapchatters. They are added based on how you interact with them using the app. Charms get updated over time, so you can check them from time to time to see what new ones you get!

You can see Charms on Snapchat by opening a Friendship Profile or a Group Profile. They are located at the very bottom. Simply tap on a Charm to see more information about it. To return, tap outside of the Charm or swipe down.

Your Charms can only be accessed by you and your friends. When you block or unfriend someone, they also lose access to your Charms. Be wary of taking screenshots of friends’ profiles though, as doing so may notify that friend.

What do the eyes emoji mean on Snapchat?

The eyes emoji (👀) on Snapchat appear when people rewatch your Snaps. They only show when one or more people rewatched at least one of your Snaps. The more you see them on your app, the wider your fan base may be. That, or your recent Snaps may have been more intriguing.

You now know the meanings of all emojis, symbols, and colors of all sorts in Snapchat. Before you send your next snap, you may want to know how to watch your Snapchat Year in Review first.