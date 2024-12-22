‘Amazon likes to be messy’: A poorly-placed and packaged Amazon delivery nearly ruins a little girl’s Christmas

With millions of deliveries each day, it’s no surprise Amazon sometimes fumbles — from misplaced packages, odd delivery spots, or gifts arriving without an Amazon box, thus spoiling the surprise. These mishaps are especially frustrating during the holiday season when timing matters most.

TikTok user Kayla Prasek (@prasektok) uploaded a video of her Ring camera capturing the moment her daughter, Thea, stumbled upon an Amazon delivery package left on their front door. The issue? The item was meant to be her Christmas gift, but it arrived without the usual Amazon brown box, so the item was fully exposed.

Thea opens the front door and upon seeing the package, lets out a big gasp and a loud shriek. She picks up the package and lets out another shriek, not being able to contain her excitement. She then shares the news with her parents, opening the front door and yelling, “Mom, Dad! My Barbie Dreamhouse is here!” A confused Kayla can be heard from inside the house saying, “Oh dear, oh no,” as she goes out the front door.

The quick-thinking momma, not wanting to spoil Thea’s Christmas present, tells her that the Barbie DreamCamper wasn’t for her and she bought it as a donation for kids who won’t be receiving gifts this Christmas. A dejected Thea looks at the package and says, “Oh,” before bursting into tears. Kayla then quickly gets the Barbie DreamCamper and hides it inside the house.

@prasektok Thank goodness she has the world’s best big bubba to help comfort her. WTH @Amazon? Every delivery always has a brown amazon box around it except when it counts 😩 #christmasfail ♬ original sound – Kayla Prasek

Little Thea continued crying, but thankfully, she had her big brother to console her. “Hey, it’s okay,” he tells his sister while hugging her close and patting her back. He then continues to say that other children don’t have Barbie dolls like her. Kayla then comes back out to console Thea, and tells her, “Christmas is coming, right? Just cause we’re donating, that doesn’t mean that you might not get an awesome one.”

Many commented on the video, telling Kayla that she should have chosen the option “hide packaging” when she ordered the gift. Kayla wasn’t aware that there was such a thing, as her deliveries always come in the standard brown Amazon boxes. One wrote, “Amazon likes to be messy during the holidays,” adding that she ordered speakers for her husband and it came in its original packaging. She wanted it to be a surprise but “they handed it straight to him.”

Others, however, didn’t agree with what Kayla did, saying that she should have just given the little girl her present. “Omg I would have said Santa came early,” one wrote, while another commented “Nah, it’s Santa dropped it off early, not ‘it’s not for you.’” Some praised Kayla’s brother for how sweet he was with his little sister. “That’s an amazing person, big brother, and son,” one commented.

@prasektok Replying to @Deborah Walmsley He loves her too much to make her wait for a “car for her barbies” 😍😍 so today after school he surprised her with a sweet little gift to get her through to Christmas 😂🤣 With bubbas like these good luck to any boy who tries to win her heart down the road! #bigshoestofill #highstandards #kindness #christmasfail ♬ original sound – Kayla Prasek

Thea’s brother is amazing, indeed. In another TikTok video, Kayla shared a sweet moment she captured as Thea’s two older brothers surprised her with a pre-Christmas treat. She wrote in the caption, “He loves her too much to make her wait for a ‘car for her Barbies.’” Thea’s brothers got her a Barbie car and Barbie’s friend, and Thea was all smiles as she thanked and hugged her siblings. Little does Thea know that her Barbies will also have a camper come Christmas, and Kayla promises to capture the moment when her daughter opens her gift and realizes that the DreamCamper was for her all along.

