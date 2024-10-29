‘And they say romance is dead’: Couple take PDA to an inappropriate new level in quiet coffee shop

After hot girl summer comes the time of year that many dread and some anticipate: Cuffing Season.

Cuffing season is the time of year when you zero in on your favorite summer conquest and turn that summer fling into an autumn relationship. As the weather gets colder and the holiday season rolls around, those who successfully wrangle their summer fling cozy up while the rest of us watch them in disdain.

Normally it’s just your average couple cuddling and kissing that we must avert our eyes from but one poor soul on TikTok bore witness to some awkwardly uncomfortable and strangely unique canoodling that you wouldn’t wish on your worst enemy.

Elliott was minding his own business in his local coffee shop when he noticed something under the couple’s table across from him. The man and woman had each slid their shoes off and were interlacing their toes under the table.

There was even some big-toe caressing happening.

Most commenters were expressing their sympathies for the atrocity that Elliot had to witness, but others weren’t quite as down on it as you might expect. One viewer noted that only real lovers understand what was going on between the couple, another said this was exactly the kind of love that they wanted. A third asked when it would be their turn to get down and dirty with a lover’s toes under the table.

But, several people sent their condolences to Elliot, saying that they would spit out their coffee and possibly throw up if they had to witness the same atrocity on their morning coffee run. A few even scolded Elliot for sharing such a thing with the internet.

Viewers even recommend that the police be called, banishment be ordered, and screams fill the air as punishment to the couple for bringing such an intimate moment to the public.

Unfortunately for the couple haters of the world, relationship experts told Today cuffing season is a very real phenomenon. Experts say that the cuffing season usually starts when people are looking for a short-term commitment. That could mean someone to bring home for Thanksgiving or even a ploy for a couple-y Christmas present. But what it really boils down to is loneliness and possibly an attempt to cure impending seasonal depression or loneliness.

In fact, according to a 2019 study, 60% of singles who experience loneliness during the fall and winter months use dating apps as a quick fix.

However, dating experts advise against giving in to societal pressures and committing to a long-term partnership when it may not be healthy or necessary. It’s best to analyze why you may want to enter a relationship and whether or not you’re ready for such a step before searching for someone to bring home for Christmas.

But if you do choose to be cuffed up this season, the comment section on Elliot’s video would strongly advise against any exceedingly peculiar and slightly disgusting forms of PDA.

It’s better to refrain altogether. Especially where food or coffee may be involved.

