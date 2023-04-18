Andrew Tate mocks Greta Thunberg in second pizza box video because apparently, the first one wasn’t embarrassing enough for him

Apparently, Andrew Tate cannot accept that he was thoroughly Twitter-smacked by Greta Thunberg a few months ago after he mocked the environmentalist and later responded with the now-infamous pizza box video. Now, Tate is back for a rematch, though he has resorted to the exact same tactic as last time as he has yet again made a head-scratching attempt to annoy Thunberg with another pizza box video.

Last December, Andrew Tate had enough of Greta’s climate change initiatives and posted a photo of him gassing up one of his many vehicles while bragging about his 33 cars. He also tagged Greta Thunberg in the post and wrote, “Please provide me with your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.”

Greta happily responded, stating, “Yes, please do enlighten me. Email me at [email protected]”

Tate’s post received over 232,000 likes while Greta’s response received 3.8 million likes. The media jumped all over the post and, for the most part, collectively laughed at Tate.

Not wanting to be upstaged (though he would fail at trying not to be), Tate then made his pizza box video to the tune of 272,000 likes. In it, he explains how the media got it all wrong and that he’s not mad at Greta, which he likely believes is quite honorable of him. He then says to someone off-screen, “Please bring me pizza and make sure that these boxes are not recycled.”

He continues to explain his point with two pizza boxes on his desk — an example of both figurative and literal cheesy humor.

Thank you for confirming via your email address that you have a small penis @GretaThunberg



The world was curious.



And I do agree you should get a life ❤️ https://t.co/mHmiKHjDGH pic.twitter.com/SMisajQRcf — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 28, 2022

The next day, Tate was arrested as part of an investigation that suspected he was criminally involved in human trafficking. He was placed in detainment and then, after nearly 4 months, was recently released and placed on house arrest as the investigation now continues, though no charges have yet been filed.

Authorities also seized 11 of his luxury cars, which is more humorous than anything Tate has ever said.

It was then that someone made up a story of Romanian authorities noticing the pizza boxes were from a popular Romanian pizza place and this tipped them off that he was back in Romania and not in his new home of Dubai. Of course, none of that was true, but what was true is that things went sour for Tate after that pizza box video.

So, why not make another?



The self-proclaimed genius did just that today, but this time he didn’t say a word in the video — just paced for a moment while smoking his cigar before sitting down in front of several cardboard pizza boxes. He then looks at the screen while eating a slice of pizza. The video was a response to his own tweet from yesterday where he wrote, “Today, I’m going to try my very best to give a s**t about climate change.” He writes in the pizza video post, “Do it. I don’t live in fear.”

He had already replied to his own original tweet by saying, “Didn’t work. I don’t care.” He’s also already replied to his own pizza box tweet from today simply with, “#ClimateScam”

Furthermore, he then retweeted a fan-made video of Greta Thunberg’s “How dare you?” mini-speech with cuts of Andrew Tate statements in between her statements. One part of the short video shows the clip of Tate eating pizza from his just-posted tweet as Greta Thunberg’s voice proclaims, “This is all wrong.”

It’s unclear if Andrew Tate, who constantly proclaims himself “a real man,” believes that making extremely lame pizza box videos is somehow a manly statement against climate change. It does seem clear, however, that Tate has no idea how childish this all looks for him.

It’s likely that he’s simply hoping that Greta responds and thus earns him more attention or that he genuinely believes this is making up for being owned by Thunberg last time. However, if he really is hoping for another Greta Thunberg response, then one should have advised him to be careful what he wishes for.