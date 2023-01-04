Romanian authorities seize Andrew Tate’s luxury car collection

Following his arrest for allegedly being involved in human trafficking, Andrew Tate sits in a detention center in Romania while authorities have seized his 11 luxury cars under suspicion that they were all bought with earnings from his illegal activities.

The absurdly popular social media influencer was arrested last week in Romania and will be detained for at least three more weeks, sans a successful appeal. He is one of at least four people — including his brother Tristan who is also detained — who is alleged to have lured several women into what they believed was a relationship only to end up being subjected, by threat of violence, to participate in pornographic acts for the financial profit of their abusers. Andrew Tate being arrested for allegedly sexually exploiting women comes after a year of massive popularity where he expressed controversial views on relationships, though his controversial statements are not limited to women as the subject matter.

The luxury cars seized include a Rolls-Royce and an Aston Martin. The Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism confirmed that they seized the vehicles and added that they could be used as collateral to help pay compensation for the victims of the alleged crimes.

Last week, a popular Twitter user spread the rumor that the Tates’ arrest was due to authorities being tipped off that Tate was in Romania thanks to spotting a pizza box from a Romanian pizzeria in a video response to Greta Thunberg, who dissed Andrew Tate in a reply to his head scratching tweet. Authorities have denied that rumor and were well aware of Tate’s whereabouts without that cheesy assistance.

The lawyer for the Tate brothers, Eugen Vidineac, said that he is in the process of appealing their current detainment and that his clients reject all of the allegations, adding, “We are not at a stage where guilt or innocence is proven. For now, we only discuss preventive measures.”