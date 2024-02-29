Are there TikTok Shop promo codes 2024?

TikTok Shop has taken the entire app by storm, it seems you can hardly get past one video without being re-directed by an influence to buy their favorite products on the TikTok shop.

Though, sometimes, the constant plus can be annoying, being able to do your shopping in the same place you receive your recommendations can certainly be convenient. Although it is pretty easy to get carried away ordering one thing after another from the shop.

Fear not, there’s a collection of promo codes that may help you save some money when obsessively shopping on TikTok’s shop. First and foremost, when you open the TikTok Shop section of the app, especially if you haven’t ordered before, the app will often offer you first-time deals including free shipping, 35% off coupons, or $20 discount deals. If you’ve already used all of your first-time buyer deals, you may need to make a new account to get access to the discounts.

Some TikTokers even have their own Promo Codes that they can give out to their followers in order to help them save a little extra cash when shopping on the TikTok shop.

45% Off: ARAIZA45

45% Off: SHOP365

35% Off: CAMO

55% Off: ISTA11

40% Off: TT24

There are a couple of caveats when it comes to these TikTok Shop promo codes, however. Many of them have qualifiers like being a first-time TikTok shop user. Some of them expire quickly so it can be difficult to keep track of which ones are valid and which ones are not. Luckily, a quick search on TikTok will lead you to the latest user that has a personalized code for you to use.

Regardless of whether you’re a first-time shopper or a TikTok Shop Veteran, the app has a revolving door of deals and discounts on a constant loop. So keep an eye out and happy shopping!