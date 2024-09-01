‘At least he had a sense of humor’: Woman puts on a show for her friend’s doorbell cam — but ends up at the wrong door

Ring doorbell cameras have fundamentally changed the way we interact with people who come knocking on our doors. It adds an extra layer of security that most people didn’t even realize they needed. Countless robberies have been prevented due to its existence, even aiding police to catch criminals. But these nifty little devices aren’t really that partial as they will record anything and everything happening in their line of vision.

In one hilarious case on TikTok, it also embarrassed a woman putting on a dancing show for her friend. No worries though, this one turns out all right.

A woman who goes by the account @famousdebbxo and the name Baby Dee tried to use the ring doorbell camera for just one of its many purposes: Entertainment. In a video with almost 8.5 million views, a beautiful human drama plays out in real-time. Let’s set the scene: We have the point of view of a ring doorbell camera and its distinctive fisheye view. There’s a hallway, a door directly across the way, and a carpet that wouldn’t look out of place at the local Holiday Inn.

Baby Dee was trying to get a hold of her friend, who we find out in the comments of the video was not answering her phone. So what does Baby Dee do when she gets to the door of what she thinks is her friend’s flat? Why, the robot of course. What’s kind of incredible is that Baby Dee really does have some moves on her. She’s popping and pausing in a way that would make C3PO proud.

She’s smiling and having a great time and it’s an infectious thing to watch. Her face gets close to the camera, shifts to the side, there’s a lean involved — it’s all very entertaining. At one point, she gets so close to the camera that her face takes up the whole screen with her swinging to the left and right.

Oh, one thing — the video, by the way, says “POV: i thought i was at my friends house.” Oops!

She then attempts a pseudo moonwalk-type move with backwards motion, and then all of a sudden we hear a man’s voice: “what’s going on?” Baby Dee’s reaction is immediate and very human. Her eyes pop and she puts her hand over her mouth in shock. “Oh,” she says, realizing her mistake. “I’m so sorry wrong house,” she says quickly and then immediately checks her phone.

“That’s the wrong address,” the man says. “Sorry,” she replies, getting as far away from the door as she can while still being in the frame. “No, no it’s OK,” the man says. “You can keep dancing it’s fine.” Baby Dee bursts into embarrassed laughter. She gestures no as she doubles over, overtaken by the humor of the situation. “I’m so sorry,” she says between breaths, once again gesturing no.

Now the man is laughing, saying, “You’re all good. You’re all good.” “He so real for sending you the video,” one commenter said. Someone else said, “The immediate reach to your phone in this awkward situation is SO REAL.” In Baby Dee’s defense, her friend “WAS NOT ANSWERING HER PHONE,” which means an impromptu dance session in front of what she supposed was her friend’s flat.

“‘What’s going on’ would have me leave the country and my family,” someone else quipped. Most people commented on the secondhand embarrassment they felt from watching the video, with one saying “I would’ve just evaporated.” Fortunately, the situation concluded with Baby Dee a little embarrassed but leaving with glowing compliments for her dance moves and having a story she will be able to tell for the rest of her life.

Considering the grim reality that has boasted the usage of these cameras — over 2,000 police and fire departments in the U.S. collaborate with the Ring Doorbell system for help to solve cases — Dee’s momentary embarrassment tha

In a follow up video, Baby Dee explained just how she ended up getting the hilarious footage. She said she was visiting her friend Cynthia, and when she got to the apartment complex the door was just open. She was excited because Cynthia was her “dawg” so she was running down the hall like a kid. Cynthia’s door and the “other” door both had ring cameras, so she pressed the doorbell of what she thought was her friend. When she realized it was not, she started searching the hall “lost as f*ck.”

Eventually she found her friend’s house and “two or three hours pass” and she realizes, “I kind of want that video.” So how did she get it? The need to see her performance trumped her momentary hesitation, prompting her to knock on the man’s door and apologize for bothering him “again” before requesting the once-in-a-lifetime moment his camera recorded. The rest is TikTok history!

