‘Beyoncé needs to see this’: Absolute diva secures the perfect spontaneous revenge on cheating boyfriend

If there’s one thing that pop divas have given us, it’s iconic breakup anthems.

From Beyoncé to Taylor Swift to Ariana Grande, we’ve all been known to scream and sing their lyrics during heartbreak.

Typically, that’s a solo activity involving An Affair to Remember and a pint of ice cream. But one woman on TikTok used a classic breakup anthem to kick her ex out of the house.

After dumping her ex’s belongings in the yard and calling him a cab, Dezi decided it was the perfect moment to record a video lip-syncing to Beyoncé’s “Irreplaceable” while filming her ex-man picking up his junk and heading out for good.

Commenters are obsessed not only with her audacity, but also with her timing. They commended her timing, her precision, and the fantastic backdrop that she chose for her iconic lip-synch. Viewers are calling her the internet’s most iconic one take wonder.

Some people have watched the video enough times to notice every detail. From the City Cab that is picking the ex up to the pair of keys that he tosses at her right as Beyoncé sings “Baby drop their keys.” And don’t even get them started over the irony of his taxi departure to the tune of “Hurry up before your taxi leaves.

Truly, the video could not have been better if it had been scripted.

Turns out, it had been.

Dezi made a follow-up video saying that actually she owns and drives a taxi. When she saw the sound going viral she thought it would be funny to make the video with her man, recreating the lyrics to the song. She said they didn’t expect it to go as viral as it did, and it’s actually caused a little bit of drama with people she knows in her real life.

According to Dezi, people don’t like to see her and her man together, so they posted a video to give them something to talk about. Then one of those people decided to leak her address and others told her she was going to get in trouble with her cab company.

Fear not, she didn’t. The guy she leases her cab to saw and loved the video.

The follow-up revealing the truth left people even more impressed by her creativity and her man’s willingness to participate.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, a breakup anthem really can make you feel better. Melodies can interact with the brain to release dopamine, the body’s feel-good chemical. Faster melodies can be energizing while slower ones can be destressers. There’s even evidence that music can heal damaged brains. And maybe even broken hearts.

Staged or not, Dezoi certainly inspired lots of broken-hearted women to break up to the beat of their drum. Or Beyoncé’s.

