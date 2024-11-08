‘The competition is sleeping next to you’: Beyoncé surpassing her husband as the most-nominated Grammy artist is the definition of a power couple

Everyone knows Beyoncé is a powerhouse and that everything she creates automatically receives critical acclaim. Having stuck by her for several genre switches, her fandom, known as the Beyhive, are now witness to yet another remarkable feat: Beyoncé has become the most-nominated Grammy artist of all time, even surpassing her husband, Jay-Z.

The “Texas Hold ’Em” singer released her eighth studio album this year titled Cowboy Carter, a concept album meant to be the second in a trilogy of albums. Her latest record follows the record-breaking Renaissance, which she released in 2022. Cowboy Carter was a blend of many subgenres, but it was mostly her headline-catching foray into the country genre.

Cowboy Carter became Beyoncé’s eighth consecutive number-one album on the Billboard 200 and also debuted at number one in several countries. This naturally led to several Grammy nominations and a brand-new, unsurprising record.

Beyoncé has beaten Jay-Z as the most nominated artist at the Grammys

Jay-Z is a powerhouse in the music industry, both as a rapper and a businessman. He became the first hip-hop billionaire in 2019 and all his ventures and artists signed to his entertainment company Roc Nation and record label Def Jam Recordings have been wildly successful. However, not even Jay-Z can stop his wife’s dominance, but that is okay.

Beyoncé has just received 11 Grammy nominations for Cowboy Carter, bringing her career total to 99 nominations, which is insane to think about. This means she’s overtaken Jay-Z, as the two were tied at 88 nominations. This year, Jay-Z didn’t have any projects that received a nod.

“Imagine the only competition is sleeping next to you in bed,” wrote one fan as the news broke out.

Another fan noted that they are a “power couple.” They are indeed.

Beyoncé’s career dates back to 1990s when she was part of the R&B group Destiny’s Child. She and Jay-Z first met sometime between 1999 and 2000 and began dating around 2000 and 2001 when she was 19. They first collaborated in 2002 for “03 Bonnie & Clyde” and reunited for Bey’s first venture into solo territory, Dangerously in Love, as well as other tracks such as “Crazy in Love.”

The two have become some of the biggest names in the music industry, both in R&B and hip-hop, and are as close to royalty as it gets in the U.S. One person, however, didn’t appear as thrilled to see Bey and Jay-Z sweep all the awards, writing, “that one couple in a small town who own a restaurant and believe they’re royals.”

Aside from their own albums and singles, Bey and Jay-Z created the superduo The Carters, which included their joint 2018 album Everything Is Love, with the single “Apeshit,” as well as two different tours, 2014’s On the Run, and 2018’s On the Run II. Given their unstoppable success, they are truly the definition of a power couple.

Beyoncé leads the Grammy nominations, followed by Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Kendrick Lamar, and Charli XCX with seven, and Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan, and Sabrina Carpenter with six nominations. If Beyoncé wins Album of the Year, it will be her first time doing so. At the same time, it might raise a few eyebrows considering Jay-Z criticized the award show in 2023 for Bey having not received one yet, given she has “more Grammys than anyone.”

