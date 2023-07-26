Right now, Barbie is having a moment. When it is not causing surprising geopolitical tensions, it is setting off insecure and right-wing (not always the same, we hope) men, making boatloads of money, and now has caused another major thing in the form of a breakup going viral all over the Reddit social network.

As of this story’s filing, the above post — where a woman who is wondering if she was unreasonable in breaking up with her boyfriend over the film — has earned over 1,000 comments. Essentially, he was not happy about the more feminist direction the movie takes, and after putting up with his earlier supposed comments about LGBTQ+ folks, etc. she told him it was over. The problem is they lived together and now he is missing and everyone who knows the man is deeply worried about him.

Though, in the replies, most are expressing a different view. For one, that he’s quite hypocritical.

Elsewhere in the discourse, fans of the film are claiming it did not cause their uncoupling, and a difference in values clearly demonstrated in the main post was the culprit. Different people say the original poster should also be changing her locks and preparing to file a police report if anything is missing and to watch out for her safety, and, because this is the internet, people are joking about him being upset over the wrong Ryan.

Whether we will get an update in the coming days remains to be seen. For now, Barbie continues to inspire both good and bad takes and, the kind of man mentioned in this Reddit thread recently had an overly-long rant people are roasting him for and on Reddit, the project continues to fuel other family tensions.