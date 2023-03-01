The Star Wars Universe is ever expanding, much like our own, and the introduction of new characters in the Disney series has led people to wonder who could take on who, and what would the outcomes be. Despite existing years before Ben Solo’s birth, many wonder if Din Djarin from The Mandalorian could ever take on the unhinged yet powerful Kylo Ren.

Now, both of them are strong characters in their own right, having taken on formidable foes and survived numerous threats to their lives. We have a feeling though that the footing isn’t quite equal here.

Mando may have some serious battle skills, but he is lacking when it comes to being able to wield the force, and there are many occasions throughout The Mandalorian where he might have perished if it weren’t for young Grogu using the ability. We even see him go up against a powerful Jedi, Ahsoka Tano, and though he manages to hold his own for a short time thanks to his beskar steel, we know that had that fight gone on any longer, things would likely have not ended well for him.

At the height of his power, and due to the fact that he killed most other force-wielders at a young age, Kylo Ren is one of the strongest beings in existence. It seems hard to imagine any outcome where Mando comes out on top, and many on this Reddit thread are of the same opinion.

One user posed the question on the forum, “Personal character views aside, could Mando ever stand a chance against Kylo Ren?”

Though some think he may be able to stand his ground better than most, the odds are not in Mando’s favor.

This user has a more graphic take on how that would end up.

Others praise Din whilst also reminding us that no, he would not win.

Maybe he has a 1 in 14,000,605 chance… just saying.

A fight against someone who can choke you with their mind is a little one sided.

Though this user points out that Kylo was beaten by Rey, who had never even picked up a lightsaber before, so there’s that.

No matter what weapons or tools Mando may have on his person, he has no way to counteract the power of the force.

It would seem, that on this point the internet is in agreement. There is almost no way Din comes out on top against Mr. Aggro, Kylo Ren.