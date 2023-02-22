DC fans argue there’s still room for Henry Cavill’s Superman

There have been different actors who played Superman in the past. But for some reason, there is still an argument that Henry Cavill was “the perfect” actor to have donned the red cape. And even if it has been months since Cavill’s departure was announced, some continue to declare that the actor should still be part of DC.

One of the arguments made for why Cavill should still remain as DC’s Superman is mostly because he was “born” for the role. He’s proven time and time again that he’s passionate about the source material. Not to mention, he looks the part and was able to convince fans that he’s the right actor for the role.

Henry Cavil was a Perfect cast for Man of steel superman.

Also, fans found Cavill’s exit suspicious. The actor appeared in a variety of cameos since Black Adam. He was also rumored to appear in the upcoming The Flash movie before it was reported to be cut. And then, there is Gunn’s claim that he’s been working on Superman: Legacy for six months, right in the middle when Cavill was making a slow return to the DCU.

Some argued that Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel should just be part of DC’s Elseworlds. After all, there are plenty of Batman films that are not part of the main timeline. Why can’t it be the same for Superman? Not only would this make Cavill’s return don’t look like a waste of time, but it will appease fans who support the actor.

DC’s next Superman actor is still unknown. But one thing that was revealed is that it’s going to be played by a younger actor. But even if the new guy does a good job playing the man of steel, there will always be love for Cavill.